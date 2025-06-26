The foundation stone was laid for the Akhanda Godavari, the prestigious project of Andhra Pradesh, in Rajamahendravaram on June 26.

To be taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 94.44 crore, the project has been designed to attract more tourists to the State.

As a part of the project, Havelock Bridge, Pushkar Ghat, Kadiam Nursery, and more will be given a new look to attract tourists. A new Tent City will also be developed.

Bhoomi puja for the Akhanda Godavari project was performed by Union Environment Minister Gajendra Shekavat, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and BJP state president D Purandeswari. The ambitious project will be completed by 2027.

According to State Tourism Minister K Durgesh, Akhanda Godavari, once completed, will draw tourists on a big scale, and such footfall will provide direct or indirect employment to thousands.

Read also: GVMC shortlists 5 locations to set up ‘Trupti Canteens’ in Visakhapatnam

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.