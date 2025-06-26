Bharatnatyam, Kanchipuram sarees, the Koh-i-Noor Diamond…South India has given the world a lot, but its most loved contribution is undoubtedly the deliciously divine Dosa! This savoury “Indian crepe” is said to have originated in Udipi (one of many theories), and one of the first recorded recipes for the dish in the 12th century went by the name “dosaka.” Today, this humble dish has far surpassed its beginnings and garnered fans across the world. As its fame multiplies, its list of names, too, continue to grow thanks to chefs experimenting with the dish to create new varieties. Take a look at some such unusual varieties of Dosa available in Visakhapatnam:

Pizza Dosa at Ruchi Dosa

If there’s one thing us humans love: its pizza. A close second is other food that’s turned into pizza. In Vizag, Ruchi Dosa does it best with ‘Pizza Dosa’ a dish that combines the cheesy, saucy goodness of pizza with the traditional savouriness of dosa and chutney.

PS: Beyond Pizza Dosa, Ruchi Dosa has an expansive and exciting menu of many unusual dosas to try! You can discover unusual combinations like Cheese Volcano Dosa, Pasta Dosa, Paneer Burji Dosa, Dilkush Dosa, and more.

Location: Chinna Waltair Main Road

5 Egg Dosa at Madheena Egg Dosa Stop

For a satisfying and budget-friendly tiffin, you’ve got to try the Double or Triple Egg Dosa or even the 5 Egg Dosa which is available here. It is loaded with extra masala and served with two chutneys. The stall is pretty popular and is usually crowded, so it might require some wait.

Location: Maddilapalem

Ghee Lemon Karam Dosa at Mulbagal Dosa Corner

Experience your favourite plain dosa with a spicy, lemoney twist at Mulbagal Dosa Corner. While this place already disrupts the conventional dosa scene here by offering Mulbagal-style dosas (a variety unique to Mulbagal, a town in Karnataka), the joint is also well-known for the Lemon Karam Dosa. Zesty and lathered with ghee, this variety is a delight to the taste buds.

PS: Other interesting varieties here include Ghee Perugu Karam Dosa, Chintachiguru Dosa, Saggupiyyam Dosa, and more.

Schezwan Chopsuey Dosa at Dosas on Coal

Dosas on Coal is the firs coal-fired dosa food court in Vizag. With over 50 unique dosa varieties to offer, the cart makes every dish all the more special by cooking authentically on coal. For a never-done-before experience, try out their Schezwan Chopsuey Dosa, which uses the crepe as a base for a tasty combination of fried noodles served over spicy schezwan gravy.

PS: Dosas on Coal is another stop where there is no end to surprising food options. Try their Matka Dosa, Creamy Green Dosa, Kaju Delight Dosa, and more for a challenge.

Location: Madhurawada

Kerala Open Dosa at Dosa Express

For something simple yet special, Dosa Express offers the Kerala Open Dosa, a soft, spongy dosa served with a comforting mix of Kerala-style vegetable curry (Sambar), peanut chutney, and coconut chutney. It’s the kind of dosa that makes you feel at home, even if you’re miles away.

Location: Beach Road, Kirlampudi Layout, Chinna Waltair

Whether you’re a traditionalist or a fusion food adventurer, the dosa scene in Visakhapatnam has exciting varieties for you. From the fiery boldness of lemon karam to the indulgent layers of a pizza or chopsuey, these inventive twists are proof that the dish has truly evolved into a canvas for culinary creativity.

