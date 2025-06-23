After receiving a positive response to launching Trupti Canteen in Nellore last month, the state government is gearing up to expand thr initiative to other major cities in Andhra Pradesh. As part of the second phase, more Trupti canteens will soon be established in Visakhapatnam and in Vijayawada. This program, which is designed to promote self-employment among members of urban self-help groups, is being implemented through the Urban Poverty Alleviation Organization. These Trupti Canteens aim to empower women with income while offering nutritious and healthy food to the public.

In Visakhapatnam, the Trupti Canteens here will reportedly serve popular non-vegetarian dishes like chicken and mutton biryani, in addition to breakfast, making it a self-sustaining venture targeted at people who can afford quality food, rather than only the underprivileged.

Under the guidance of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s urban planning team, five high-footfall areas have been shortlisted for the first batch of Trupti Canteens in the city. These include:

King George Hospital (KGH)

RK Beach Road

Dwarakanagar Bus Stand

Kurmannapalem

Sheelanagar

There are also plans to explore spots along national highways.

However, the selection of these locations has raised concerns. Some are questioning the practicality of locations like KGH, which already has a functioning canteen, and RK Beach, where tourist footfall may not necessarily convert into daily customers for a canteen model designed around affordability and convenience.

Kurmannapalem, where two canteens are proposed, has also drawn criticism regarding the redundancy of placing two units in the same locality.

Each canteen is estimated to require Rs. 13.5 lakh for setup. The model involves allocating municipal corporation land in busy areas for the construction of container-style canteens. Electricity will also be provided at no cost. Bank loans will be extended to women’s groups under an investment fund to help cover capital costs.

The state government has partnered with the SARA organisation to implement the project in collaboration with women’s self-help groups. This not only aims to provide employment but also to create new revenue opportunities for women entrepreneurs in urban areas.

As of now, the state government has not finalised the pricing of the food items to be sold at Trupti Canteens. Officials, however, assure that rates will be affordable and suitable for the general public. Detailed operational guidelines are expected to be released soon.

Meanwhile, some civic representatives are advocating for more structured support mechanisms such as special financial safeguards for women who may incur losses, and are calling for the canteens to be run directly under the UCD’s guidance instead of relying on private operators or NGOs.

