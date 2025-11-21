Resorts Across India We Wish Were in Vizag

With the arrival of November, the winter chills have already started to set in Vizag. Soon it will be the holiday season. Annually, it is during the festive season of Christmas, New Year, and Sankranthi that there is a surge in tourism across India. Some families, friend groups, and even solo travellers go on well-planned vacations during this time.. Additionally, many newly married couples opt to travel for their honeymoon, as winter is also the wedding season. Since Vizag has the mountains and the beaches, it deserves resorts as beautiful as its sunsets.

Here is a list of resorts across India that we wish we had in Vizag:

Vythiri Village Resort – Wayanad, Kerala

Nestled amidst dense forest-like greenery and a waterfall, this breathtaking tree house resort beautifully blends natural beauty with modern amenities. The 5-star resort offers various accommodation options ranging from deluxe rooms to suites as well as villas with a private swimming pool. Tourists can enjoy a wide range of amenities and activities, including sightseeing of on-site features like the hanging bridge, swimming, sports like archery and ziplining, among many others. The best time to visit this place is in the monsoon and winter seasons.

​Taj Lake Palace – Udaipur, Rajasthan

This architectural marvel, with its white marble exterior, was built in the mid-18th Century for Maharana Jagat Singh II. The only way to enter this resort is via a short boat ride. This historic masterpiece offers an ethereal view of Lake Pichola, and world-class amenities while preserving its historic significance and opulent decor. These still stand testament to the golden age of the Mewar Dynasty. The resort offers rooms and suites, each with its window frames holding a panoramic view. An additional feature are the indulgent spa services.

​Botanix Nature Resort – Gurgaon, Haryana

Situated in Damdama Village, this place is your escape from the bustling life of the city. Like many popular resorts across India, the property offers well-maintained rooms and cottages, along with amenities like an infinity swimming pool. It is also pet friendly, although informing the resort prior about your furry companions is necessary. The resort provides a range of recreational activities like cycling, cliff jumping, and nature walks. The best time to visit this place is between October and March.

​The Oberoi Udaivilas – Udaipur, Rajasthan

Located in the City of Lakes, this highly acclaimed resort offers luxurious rooms and suites, with many rooms having facilities such as temperature-controlled swimming pools, private terraces, among many others. The resort overlooks Lake Pichola and landscaped gardens. The hotel retains its historic decor and architecture, with spacious rooms and marble bathrooms.

​Le Pondy Beach Resort – Pondicherry

This warm and cosy resort is perched between Chunnambar Lake and the Bay of Bengal, making it accessible to Paradise Beach. Within its tranquil atmosphere, one can enjoy its diverse menu of Indian and Continental cuisine. This place also offers amenities like a private gazebo, bar, swimming pool, game room, library, indoor and outdoor games, ayurvedic spa, sauna, gym, and an activity lounge.

Aman-I-Khas – Ranthambore, Rajasthan

Located on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park, this resort is inspired by the travelling tents of the Mughal. Built in proximity to wilderness, this resort offers amenities like an ayurvedic spa and is surrounded by the Aravalli Hills.

With its picturesque beauty, greenery, beaches, and mountains, among many others, Vizag has the potential to become a world-class coastal vacation destination. By integrating sustainable and eco-friendly designs inspired by some of the finest resorts across India, and by offering a diverse range of facilities and exclusive experiences, the City of Destiny can turn this hypothetical concept into a tangible reality that both locals and travellers could enjoy.