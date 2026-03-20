VMRDA VISTA App Launched for Smart Ticketing in Vizag

To further improve the services being provided to tourists in Visakhapatnam, the VMRDA has focused on upgrading its existing digital technology, according to its Chairman M.V. Pranav Gopal. Speaking after formally unveiling the newly developed ‘VISTA’ (VMRDA Integrated Smart Ticketing App) and ‘TAPPALS’ app, along with Commissioner N Tej Bharat, on March 19, Pranav Gopal noted that until now, visitors were required to purchase tickets directly in person at the VMRDA-managed tourist sites, parks, and museums. However, by embracing modern technology, VMRDA has now introduced a brand-new application designed to allow visitors to easily get entry tickets for all parks, tourist spots, and museums under its jurisdiction through smart ticketing system. He announced that ‘VISTA’ was made available to the public, enabling visitors to conveniently purchase entry tickets for all tourist destinations from anywhere.

“By purchasing tickets through this app, visitors can get admission at their desired time without any delay,” he said, adding that this app not only facilitates the purchase of entry tickets for tourist spots but also offers the convenience of booking VMRDA-owned venues and function halls online. He noted that these initiatives would ensure utmost transparency regarding ticketing, visitor counts, and revenue. He mentioned that the services of this app would be introduced to city residents as well as domestic and international tourists, and urged everyone to make the best use of the VISTA app’s services.

Tej Bharat announced the launch of ‘TAPPALS’ to ensure transparency in administrative processes. He stated that the TAPPALS system would henceforth be implemented through this app, thereby enhancing accountability among the staff. He urged everyone to utilise these apps effectively.

Secretary Murali Krishna, Chief Engineer Vinay Kumar, Chief Statistical Officer Hariprasad, Superintending Engineers Bhavani Shankar and Madhusudhana Rao, Executive Engineers J.C.P. Singh and Ramaraju, and other officials were present.

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