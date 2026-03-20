Andhra Pradesh Job Calendar 2026 released, click HERE to know more!

The Andhra Pradesh government has released a job calendar aiming at filling as many as 10,060 posts for 2026.

State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, who had made a promise on job generation during his padayatra before general elections, released the job calendar in a post on ‘X’ on March 20.

The government has announced that the recruitment process for this year will be completed in four phases, through notifications.

The government has finalised four dates for the issue of the notifications — May 15, August 15, September 15, and October 15.

The Department of School Education is set to fill another 2,535 teacher posts through the DSC (District Selection Committee).

Recruitment for 1,970 constable posts through the Police Recruitment Board and 400 Excise Constable posts through the APPSC will be made.

The Fire Service Department is set to fill 147 posts.

The APPSC will conduct written examinations for 1,500 posts comprising Associate and Assistant Professors.

Subsequently, these posts will be filled through interviews conducted at the respective universities.

Furthermore, there are 91 posts in Group-1; 418 for SI; 171 for Jail Warden (Men); 64 for Forensic Laboratory posts; 93 for Social Welfare Hostel Warden; 48 for Tribal Welfare Hostel Warden; 100 for BC Welfare Hostel Warden; 251 for Assistant Statistical Officer in the Planning Department; 95 for Industrial Promotion Officer; 750 in Group-2; 503 for Assistant Executive Engineer in the Mines Department; 50 for AMVI; 104 for DIET Lecturer and 46 for DIET Senior Lecturer.

Lokesh clarified that notifications would be released in the time stipulated followed by recruitment process.

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