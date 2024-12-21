Christmas is around the corner and the festive spirit is in the air! Blending modern architecture and age-old charm, Visakhapatnam is home to many enchanting churches. Being the oldest part of the city, Old Town has number of churches that you can explore apart from the famous Ross Hill Church. Here are some prominent and historically-rich churches in Visakhapatnam you can visit this holiday season!

1. St Anne’s Cathedral

St Anne’s Cathedral, near Town Kotha Road, is considered the very first catholic church established in Visakhapatnam. The original building of the church believed to have been established during the 1770s in the home of a Portuguese merchants by Theatine Fathers, visiting from Goa. The structure also served as a boarding home for boys which was later shifted to St Anthony’s in 1939. This church was later given the status of a co-cathedral along with all privileges and honours given to a cathedral.

2. St John’s Church

Constructed by East India Company, St John’s Church is one of the top destinations for Christmas celebrations in Visakhapatnam. This place is designed by Sir Arthur Cotton. It is decorated with teak wood imported all the way from Burma, and beautiful glass paintings of Europe.

This architectural masterpiece is visited by devotees during the Christmas season, making it one of the most visited in Vizag.

3. Trinity Lutheran Church

Established in 1956, the church is known as one of the largest churches in the northern districts of Andhra Pradesh. It is a non-denominational church with Anglican tradition. Locals strongly believe that every prayer is answered here.

With stunning Gothic architecture and a spacious hall, this church attracts a lot of devotees on Sundays and during Christmas.

4. London Mission Memorial Church

This church, located in the Old Town area of the city is oldest surviving Telugu Christian congregation from the times of the Madras Presidency. It is approximately 220 years old and it once connected all Telugu-speaking areas under the Nizam’s domain.

The first Telugu service in this place began in the year 1809. It is also a mission house that was involved in the process of first translating the Bible to Telugu.

5. Scared Heart Church

The first building of the Scared Heart Church in Visakhapatnam was established in 1872, However, as the building was declared unsafe and small, Bishop Roussillon decided to construct a separate bigger church for the English-speaking people of the locality.

The land where the present Sacred Heart Church stands was bought in 1930. The construction funded by Miss Agnes D’Rozario, was completed in 1932. The church’s bell was named “Agnes,” to honour her generosity.

As Christmas and New Year approach, these churches in Visakhapatnam come alive with lights and celebrations, promising an atmosphere full of love, devotion, joy and communal harmony. Be sure to visit one of these to immerse yourself in the festive spirit!

