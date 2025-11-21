GVMC gets a pat for cleanliness in Visakhapatnam city

Delegates from several States, who attended the workshop on the implementation of the ‘Drink from Tap (DfT)’ project held in Visakhapatnam on 20 November, were very much impressed by the cleanliness and beautification of the city and were all praise for the GVMC.

Organised jointly by The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, GVMC and Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), the workshop was aimed at enhancing the capacity of State and urban body officials in implementing 24×7 safe drinking water supply systems under the AMRUT 2.0 programme, as well as sharing the progress being made by Visakhapatnam towards the ‘Drink from Tap’ goals.

Ramakant, MoHUA Deputy Advisor (PHE), explained the need for holding the workshop.

An advisory book on Pre-Monsoon Preparedness and Urban Flooding Mitigation was released at the inaugural ceremony.

On behalf of MoHUA, Deputy Secretary Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau spoke on the progress of ‘Drink from Tap” and AMRUT 2.0 programmes across the country. This workshop was organised in Visakhapatnam as the water supply management system in the city has been considered as exemplary

Later, Secretary, Municipal Administration Department, Government of Telangana T K Sridevi delivered a special address and elaborated on the objectives, importance and strengthening of urban drinking water supply systems.

In the technical session, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg explained the experience and progress of Visakhapatnam city in providing uninterrupted drinking water supply. The Commissioner explained through PPT that GVMC was ready with special plans to provide 24/7 water supply in ten zones.

