Uddanam Kidney Disease Study Begins in Srikakulam

A comprehensive study on kidney diseases has been initiated in the coastal mandals of Srikakulam district, according to T Ravi Raju, mentor of the kidney diseases research project and renowned nephrologist.

Addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on 21 November, Dr Ravi Raju said that the research revealed that 18 per cent of the population in the Uddanam area of ​​Srikakulam district was suffering from kidney diseases.

“Against this backdrop, the Indian Council of Medical Research has given permission for research on kidney diseases, and the project would be completed in three years.” He said that Rs 6.01 crore was allocated for the project.

He said that the study would be conducted in Itchapuram Kaviti, Kanchili, Mandasa, Palasa and Vajrapukotturu mandals in the Uddanam area. The process has formally started on the 1st of this month.

He further said that blood and urine tests would be conducted as part of the sample survey and they would be conducted at a lab set up at the Andhra Medical College at a cost of Rs. 1 crore. He said that three new types of drugs have been introduced to prevent kidney diseases from worsening. If they were used in the early stages of the disease, it can be controlled. Dr. Raviraju stated that the research would continue with the aim of controlling chronic kidney disease and they would also include several things in the final report.

He said that samples would be collected from 5,500 people in the first phase. He said that samples of people above 18 years of age would be collected in a scientific manner and tested using modern biomarkers. This would clearly show the extent to which kidney problems may occur in the victims in one or two years.

He said that samples of soil, water, air, rice, fish and vegetables would be collected and tested in different areas of the Uddanam. Dr Raviraju said that further steps would be taken based on the reports.

Dr Sandhya Rani, Principal of Andhra Medical College, and Dr Krishnaveni, Vice Principal, and others were present.

