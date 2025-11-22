Vizag news: GVMC rejects move to change name of Relli Veedhi

The GVMC, at its Council meeting held on 21 November, rejected the proposal to change the name of Relli Veedhi in Vizag, according to the latest news. However, the council approved all the other 131 issues on the agenda after a prolonged discussion.

Chaired by Mayor P Srinivasa Rao, the Council meeting witnessed noisy scenes as some corporators staged a protest against the move to privatise the steel plant, while some other members alleged irregularities in the mechanical wing of the corporation.

L Koteswara Rao of the 86th ward sought the laying of connecting roads to Duvvada railway station. Several corporations complained that streetlights were not being maintained properly.

They sought immediate measures to improve streetlighting in their wards. The meeting, which began in the morning, continued till night.

