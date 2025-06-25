There are various OTT releases scheduled for this week, keeping entertainment limitless. With many genres like crime, thriller, and comedy, there is something for every streamer to watch. If you are looking to add to your watchlist or want to know the new OTT releases, this article is for you. Here are the top 6 OTT releases that you should stream this week!

1. Bear Season 4

The Bear has a deadline and can operate until the funds deplete. Carmy must balance his personal and professional burdens to take the restaurant to earn a profit. Sydney, Richard, Marcus, and Tina each put their hundred percent into coordinating and adapting to the unforgiving landscape of a fine dining restaurant.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Stream from: June 25th

2. Raid 2

Amay Patnaik is an honest income tax officer who does not tolerate injustice. After transferring to multiple states, he is posted in a small village in Rajasthan. Amay finds his next target, Manohar Dhankar, who is a politician with a dangerous dual face. Will Amay be able to recover the black money before getting transferred again?

OTT Platform: Netflix

Stream from: June 26th

3. Squid Game Final Season

The final games are approaching for Gi-hun and the others. After paying a hefty price for rebelling against the games, Gi-hun needs to lead the people and survive until the end to get his answers. Jun-ho is on the pursuit, searching for the island. As the final games begin, fate is Gi-hun’s only companion when he faces the end.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Stream from: June 27th

4. Smoke

A serial arsonist is on the loose, wrecking havoc. An arson investigator reluctantly teams up with a police detective to solve the crime and catch the suspect. But the race to nabbing the criminal slowly becomes personal as doubts and suspicions arise between the duo.

This thrilling entertainer OTT release should be on your watchlist for the week!

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Stream from: June 27th

5. Mistry

Armaan Mistry is a brilliant ex-cop who is now a special consultant for the Mumbai Police. Armaan can notice the usually overlooked details in a crime scene and lay an outline to catch the culprit. Using his skills, he helps out the police in various crimes. But Armaan notices a pattern in some crimes connecting each other, which will put him in harm’s way.

This is the official Indian remake of the American hit series, Monk.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Stream from: June 27th

6. Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting

Virratapalem is a village where brides die mysteriously right before the wedding. While the village sweeps this under a superstition, constable Meena thinks otherwise. Leading her own investigation, Meena is determined to find the cause for the deaths, no matter what the consequences.

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Stream from: June 27th

With this list of the top 6 OTT releases, your watchlist for the week is sorted! So, what are you waiting for? Pick a favourite from the list, gather some snacks, and start streaming these entertaining flicks now!

