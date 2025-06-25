Imagine taking a trip to one of the most auspicious temple cities in the world, Tirupati, from Vizag. Today, the journey would sound something like this: take any direct train from Vizag, which goes to Tirupati, and voila, you’re in Tirupati in under 12 hours.

But now, let’s turn the clock backwards. It’s the year 1899. You’re taking the same journey. Now this is how it would sound: first, take a train (if you’re wealthy enough), travel for a full day to Rajahmundry (Rajahmundry). Then, board a boat or ferry for another day (only if the wind and flow of the mighty Godavari are in your favour; otherwise, you’re stuck there until nature decides to cooperate). After that, get off the ferry, take another train for a day, and then, two trains and a ferry later, you finally reach Tirupati.

But all this changed with the construction of the Havelock Bridge, an engineering marvel that fundamentally transformed the movement of people and goods across Andhra Pradesh.

Commissioned in 1897 and opened for traffic in 1900, the 2.7 km Havelock Bridge was named after Sir Arthur Havelock, the then Governor of the Madras Presidency. Built across the turbulent waters of the Godavari at Rajahmundry, supported by 56 masonry piers designed to withstand the seasonal fury of the river, the bridge not only served locals for transportation but also stood as a critical link connecting two major economies, Madras and Howrah, during the British India era.

The bridge eliminated the dependency on river ferries, drastically reducing travel time and risks, while opening new avenues for commerce, pilgrimage, and cultural exchange.

Just before reaching its 100 years of service, the Havelock Bridge was officially decommissioned in 1997, following the inauguration of the more modern and robust Godavari Arch Bridge, designed to handle higher speeds and heavier loads. While trains ceased to operate over it, the Havelock Bridge still remains an iconic silhouette over the Godavari, symbolising a pivotal chapter in the region’s development.

The Revamping of the Havelock Bridge:

In a recent major push towards heritage conservation and tourism development, the 127-year-old Havelock Bridge is set for a transformative revamp, says the Andhra Pradesh government. With an estimated cost of Rs 94.4 crore, the project is being undertaken under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) 2024-25 scheme.

The revamp aims to convert the bridge into a world-class tourism and cultural landmark, while preserving its historical integrity. Out of the 56 spans, 25 will be restored and repurposed, each featuring unique thematic attractions that reflect the culture, history, and technological heritage of Rajahmundry (Rajamahendravaram) and Andhra Pradesh. Planned attractions include glass skywalks, artificial waterfalls, interactive gaming zones, aquariums, rail museums, and space-time-themed installations.

Additionally, the project proposes 10 buffer zones equipped with tourist amenities, viewing decks, rest areas, and navigation aids. The development is part of the broader Akhanda Godavari tourism project, strategically planned to be completed before the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu, a major religious event attracting millions.

The revamp is also being designed with an emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable development, complying with environmental norms and river conservation guidelines.

The history and legacy of the Havelock Bridge run far deeper than words can capture, and the government’s revamping initiative marks a tribute to the icon that once bridged not just a river, but economies, cultures, and generations.

