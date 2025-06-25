In a moment of pride for Visakhapatnam, Bhavesh Jain has been chosen to represent India as a youth delegate at the esteemed 2025 Taiwan International Ocean Forum, scheduled to be held from July 2 to July 3, 2025, in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Hosted by the Ocean Affairs Council, Government of Taiwan, the forum will bring together global experts, scholars, and policymakers to explore the theme “Maritime Security and Blue Economy.” Among the many critical discussions, Bhavesh will be a featured speaker in Session VI, titled “Special Session – The Youth Generation: Key to a Harmonious and Sustainable Future.”

Recognised nationally for his commitment to youth leadership and civic responsibility, Bhavesh is a recipient of the Young India Challenge National Award and was named Best NSS Volunteer in Andhra Pradesh. At the forum, he will join fellow youth leaders from Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines, offering his insights on the role of young changemakers in driving sustainable and cooperative solutions for the future.

The two-day event will address a broad spectrum of maritime issues, including Indo-Pacific security, ocean governance, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategies, and sustainable marine industry development. With the global spotlight on climate change and marine conservation, the forum aims to encourage international collaboration and innovation.

In her official invitation, Kuan Bi-Ling, Minister of the Ocean Affairs Council, noted that Bhavesh’s participation would “greatly enrich the discussions,” and invited him to actively contribute to the forum’s mission of building a sustainable maritime future.

The inclusion of Bhavesh Jain from Visakhapatnam as a youth panelist highlights the growing impact of Indian youth in global environmental and policy arenas, marking a proud achievement not only for Andhra Pradesh but for the nation at large.

