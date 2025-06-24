The upcoming Greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram marked a key milestone as a trial flight was conducted on 21 June 2025 to test technical systems on-site. With construction reaching its final leg, officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) carried out a technical evaluation of the runway, signalling systems, and other aviation infrastructure.

As part of the trial, a small aircraft, reportedly the AAI Beechcraft King Air360, circled the airspace, descended close to the runway, hovered briefly, and then veered towards the coastline, collecting vital data in the process. These flight tests, also known as calibration flights, are standard procedures to verify the readiness of navigational aids, communication systems, and air traffic control equipment for commercial operations.

The airport’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower is nearing completion, with around 80% of the overall work done. This includes significant progress on the 3.8 km runway, terminal building, cargo complex, and other key infrastructure. Meanwhile, the 3.8 km runway is expected to be the longest in the country.

The data gathered during the trial flight at Bhogapuram Airport will now be assessed by aviation regulators, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), to ensure compliance with safety and operational standards. If all goes as planned, the airport is expected to welcome its first flight by June next year.

The Rs 4,592 crore airport is being developed under Phase 1 by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Ltd, which signed a concession agreement with the Andhra Pradesh Airport Development Corporation. The Bhogapuram Airport is expected to be functional by June 2026.

Road access between Visakhapatnam and Bhogapuram to be heightened

Recent news revealed that the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) floated tenders to construct seven new roads in the city. These roads are meant to ease traffic challenges along the way to prime destinations including Bhogapuram Airport. As a result, connectivity to locations like Adavivaram-Sontyam, Bheemili, Gambheeram, Anandapuram, Tallavalasa, Boyyapalem, and more is being bettered.

