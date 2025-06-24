The Vizag Metro Rail project is set to include two key Metro Rail Depots (MRD) essential for its operations, located at:

Old Dairy Farm near Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS)

Near Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA)

These Metro rail depots in Vizag will play a critical role in the daily operations of the metro system, handling train maintenance, stabling, inspections, and administrative functions.

The overall land requirement for the project stands at around 100 acres. Each depot will require approximately 35 to 40 acres, while the remaining land will be used for elevated corridors and related infrastructure.

Of the total land needed, about 87 acres will be sourced from government departments, 36 acres from the Port Authority, 4 acres from Indian Railways, and 47 acres from the Animal Husbandry Department. Around 9 acres of private land and less than one acre from D-Patta households are also to be acquired. The cost of land acquisition has been estimated at Rs 890 crore.

To ensure the acquisition process is fair and transparent, a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) was initiated on 30 May 2025, under the guidelines of the RFCTLARR Act, 2013. The study will evaluate the necessity and impact of the project, explore possible alternatives, and assess how the acquisition will affect local residents and livelihoods. The district administration will proceed with formal notifications once the SIA is complete and reviewed.

The first phase of the Vizag Metro Rail will span 46.23 km, covering three corridors and comprising 42 stations. The primary routes will connect the Steel Plant to Kommadi, the Gurudwara to the Old Post Office, and Thatichetlapalem to Chinna Waltair.

The total estimated project cost is Rs 11,498 crore, with land acquisition forming a significant portion of the budget. The project will be executed using the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model, allowing for direct supervision and faster implementation. Funding options are being explored through international financial institutions, like the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), which recently visited sites of proposed corridors, and intends to bear 60% of the project cost, according to the reports.

The appointment of a general consultant is expected by June 2025, and construction is likely to commence by October 2025. Once operational, the Vizag Metro Rail is expected to significantly improve urban mobility, reduce traffic congestion, and support the city’s long-term infrastructure goals.

