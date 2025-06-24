An incident unfolded in Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam, where a woman, distressed by ongoing domestic disputes, jumped into a well along with her two children. The act claimed the lives of the woman and her young son, while her daughter was rescued in time by locals after she managed to cling onto the well’s steps.

According to police reports, the woman had been facing persistent conflicts with her husband. Tensions reportedly escalated over financial matters. It is alleged that her husband pressured her to transfer some recently deposited funds to his account, which she resisted.

The situation worsened following a heated argument between the couple around 3:00 AM on 24 June 2025. Overwhelmed and emotionally distressed, the woman took the drastic step later that morning and jumped into a well along with her children.

Authorities were alerted soon after the incident. Police arrived at the scene and recovered the bodies, which were later sent to King George Hospital (KGH) for postmortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

