Three persons died and 16 others sustained injuries in a road accident at Lankelapalem junction in Visakhapatnam on June 23 night.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the lorry went berserk and hit three cars and over 10 two-wheelers while the vehicles were awaiting green signal at the junction.

The dead were identified as P Gandhi of Rebaka, K Atchannaidu (Anakapalle) and Yerrappadu of Aganampudi. The lorry was on its way from Visakhapatnam to Anakapalle when the accident occurred.

The injured were admitted to hospital and the condition of some of them is said to be critical. Police are investigating the road accident in Visakhapatnam.

Read also: Jagan, others named as accused in road accident case

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news and city updates.