A new week is here, and with it comes a fresh lineup of OTT content to brighten your post-work evenings. Whether you’re curled up on the couch with a cozy blanket or looking for something binge-worthy after a long day, there’s something for everyone. From thrilling dramas to superhero action, here are five must-watch OTT releases this week that promise to keep you hooked:

Squid Game 3

The deadly games return in this much-anticipated third season of Squid Game. Gi-hun is back, more determined than ever to uncover the dark truths behind the game and take down the Front Man.

Following a devastating rebellion and betrayal, he must face even more dangerous children’s games—some familiar like ‘Red Light Green Light’ and ‘Tug of War’, but with brutal new twists.

As secrets unravel and new characters are introduced, the stakes have never been higher. Will Gi-hun survive, or will the game finally break him? For Squid Game fans, this is one of the must-watch new OTT releases of this week.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: 27 June

Iron Heart

The Marvel Cinematic Universe expands with Ironheart, its final TV series in Phase Five. Riri Williams, a brilliant young inventor introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, returns home to Chicago only to find herself in the crossfire between technology and dark magic.

Starring Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos, Ironheart blends science, ambition, and danger in a tale that pits genius against the mystical Hood. This series promises a powerful close to Marvel’s latest phase.

OTT Platform: Jiohotstar

Release date: June 25

Head Over Heels

K-Drama fans, this one’s for you. Head Over Heels is a mix of romance, mystery, and supernatural intrigue. Park Seong-ah, a diligent student by day and a gifted shaman by night, sees a terrifying vision the moment she meets the new boy at school—he’s destined to die.

As she tries to change his fate, the story takes us through emotional highs, spiritual battles, and a budding love that defies destiny. It’s heartfelt, mystical, and full of charm.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: June 23

Panchayat Season 4

The beloved rural dramedy returns! Panchayat Season 4 continues the story of Abhishek Tripathi, an urban graduate adjusting to his role as the secretary of Phulera village’s panchayat. This season centers around the upcoming elections, community politics, and new dynamics among the villagers.

Expect more laughs, more drama, and a deeper dive into rural India with the show’s signature authenticity and warmth. Featuring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Chandan Roy.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: June 24

Raid 2

Following its successful theatrical release, Raid 2 now makes its way to Netflix. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as an upright officer, this time tackling corruption in 1989 Rajasthan. After a failed raid and a questionable transfer to the village of Bhoj, he begins uncovering secrets about a revered local figure. With suspense, action, and a gripping storyline, Raid 2 is a must-watch for fans of high-stakes drama and patriotic thrillers.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: June 27

The new OTT releases this week are full of variety and excellence. So grab your snacks, settle into your favourite spot, and hit play on these movies and shows that will entertain you from start to finish.

