When Life Gives You Tangerines is a blockbuster slice-of-life and romance K-drama that has broken several records despite its recent release. It is now the highest-ranked IMDb K-drama, surpassing Queen of Tears and Lovely Runner. The K-drama has ranked in the Top Ten on Netflix across 24 countries and has an impressive Rotten Tomato score of 98%. The third volume, Autumn will start streaming on Netflix from March 21st followed by the fourth volume releasing on March 28th. Meanwhile, here are some K-dramas similar to When Life Gives You Tangerines to watch while waiting for the third volume to be released!

1. Welcome to Samdal-Ri (Netflix)

This is a romantic comedy series that revolves around a photographer Cho Sam-dal who returns to her hometown in Jeju Island after losing her successful photography career to a false rumor. On Jeju Island, she bumps into her childhood friend. This rekindles the unfinished romance between them and forces Sam-dal to confront her childhood, climaxing into the reveal of an important secret that has been kept from her.

2. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Netflix)

After things go wrong in the big city, a dentist returns to her quiet and peaceful hometown for a fresh start and meets her polar opposite, a guy who insists on helping others for a living. The two are forced to interact under unwilling circumstances. Will the unlikely pair end up as a midsummer fling or mortal enemies?

Watch to find out!

3. One Spring Night (Netflix)

Anything can happen on a spring night – a person can fall in or out of love. That is what happens when a single father and pharmacist Yu Ji-ho meets librarian Lee Jeong-in. While their situations force them apart, something pulls them towards each other, making them see love, relationships, and destiny in a new light.

4. Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Pachinko tells the heart-touching tale of a Korean immigrant family in Korea, Japan, and America. The series showcases the struggles, hopes, and dreams through four generations, all of which start with a forbidden romance.

With a star-studded cast and impeccable direction, this is a must-watch series with two seasons.

5. Reply 1988 (Netflix, Viki)

Reply 1988 is the nostalgic story of five childhood friends who rely on each other through thick and thin, brought together by their parents, who have a close bond. Watch this K-drama to witness how Seoul was in the 1980s with vintage record players, telephones, and televisions bringing old-world charm to a heart-warming story.

6. Youth of May (Netflix, Viki)

Set during the 1980 Gwangju Uprising, ‘Youth of May’ tells the story of a star-crossed love. The K-drama revolves around an idealistic medical student and a justice-minded nurse. Their happily ever after intertwines with the uprising, throwing their lives and love into the clutches of danger.

These K-dramas share similarities with When Life Gives You Tangerines and are perfect to binge before the third volume of the show releases. Each drama revolves around themes like politics and oppression, whilst delivering a whirlwind of romance on the side!

