In the pages of history, empires have risen and fallen, leaving behind captivating ruins in the form of cities as ancient as time. If you’re a history buff or adventurer in Visakhapatnam wondering where to plan your next trip to, these fascinating ancient Indian cities may be the perfect destinations:

1. Vijayanagara, Karnataka

Situated along the banks of the Tungabhadra River, Vijayanagara, or the ‘City of Victory,’ was once the flourishing capital of the Vijayanagara Empire. Located near present-day Hampi in Karnataka, this UNESCO World Heritage Site boasts impressive temples, sculptures, and ruins that attract tourists from around the globe.

Founded by the Sangama brothers in the 14th century, the city rapidly evolved from a pilgrimage centre to one of the world’s largest cities by the 15th century, second only to Beijing. It was also considered India’s richest city during its peak, with bustling trade networks that drew merchants from Persia and Portugal. Notable attractions include the Virupaksha Temple, the Narasimha statue, and the nearby sites of Kuruvatti and Veeranadurga.

2. Kalibangan, Rajasthan

Located on the dry banks of the Ghaggar River in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district, Kalibangan offers a glimpse into the Harappan era. Discovered in 1953 by Italian Indologist Luigi Pio Tessitori, this site stands out for having the world’s oldest attested ploughed field.

Archaeological excavations conducted by B B Lal in the 1960s and 1970s revealed a city with advanced urban planning, defensive walls, fire altars, and terracotta artefacts. The site is believed to have been a prime provincial capital of the Indus Valley Civilization, engaging in trade with Mesopotamia and displaying remarkable craftsmanship.

3. Dwarka, Gujarat

One of the most talked about ancient Indian cities is the legendary Dwarka, often associated with Lord Krishna, is one of the most revered sites in Hinduism. Situated on the Gujarat coast, this ancient city is believed to have been submerged by the sea after Krishna’s departure from Earth, marking the beginning of the Kali Yuga.

Underwater archaeological excavations conducted between 1983 and 1990 revealed fortified foundations, stone pillars, and irrigation systems, hinting at a prosperous trading hub between India and Arabia from the 15th to 18th centuries.

Today, Dwarka remains a prominent pilgrimage site while also offering scuba diving experiences to explore its underwater ruins. If you’re looking for a trip that combines heritage with fun, this would be a great getaway from Visakhapatnam.

4. Rakhigarhi, Haryana

Journeying back to the Indus Valley Civilization, Rakhigarhi in Haryana’s Hissar district is one of the largest and oldest settlements from that era.

Discovered in 1965, the site covers approximately 350 hectares and features seven mounds revealing sophisticated urban planning, drainage systems, and terracotta structures.

Archaeological evidence suggests Rakhigarhi was occupied during the Early and Mature Harappan periods before being abandoned in the Late Harappan period. The site also yielded the only DNA evidence from the Harappan era, making it a key location for understanding ancient civilizations.

5. Dholavira, Gujarat

Another marvel from the Indus Valley Civilization, Dholavira is situated on the arid island of Khadir in Gujarat. Discovered by Jagat Pati Joshi in 1967-68, the site features a meticulously planned city with reservoirs, fortifications, and ceremonial grounds.

The city’s ingenious water management system speaks volumes about its inhabitants’ survival skills in a harsh environment. Artifacts such as copper, shell, stone, and terracotta items hint at a thriving culture that engaged in trade with Mesopotamia and Oman. Dholavira’s remains showcase the grandeur of a civilization that existed between approximately 3000 and 1500 BCE.

6. Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh

Perched atop a hill near Bhopal, Sanchi is home to some of the oldest Buddhist structures in India. Discovered by British General Taylor in 1818, this ancient city dates back to the 3rd century BCE and remained an important Buddhist centre until the 12th century CE.

The site’s crowning jewel is the Great Stupa, surrounded by intricate carvings that depict Buddha’s life and teachings. Visitors can also explore temples, viharas, and monolithic pillars that stand as testaments to India’s rich Buddhist heritage.

In this age where technology dominates our lives, with smartphones never resting, satellites keeping a constant watch, and GPS guiding our every step, it’s easy to assume that our world holds no more mysteries. However, these remarkable places reveal that there’s still so much left to uncover and experience. So, when you set off on your next adventurous trip from Visakhapatnam, be sure to add one of these enchanting ancient Indian cities to your travel list! Yo! Vizag website and Stay tuned towebsite and Instagram for more travel recommendations.