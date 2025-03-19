Waltair Club has been a part of Visakhapatnam’s history since 1883. What started as a small gathering spot for British officers has now become one of the city’s oldest and most well-known social clubs. Over the years, it has grown from a quiet meeting place into a centre for sports, entertainment, and social events. Let’s explore the history of the Waltair Club.

How It All Started

Waltair Club was founded by officers of the East Coast Railway and the East Coast Battalion.

These officers needed a place to relax and socialize, so they came together and acquired land from Mr Perla Narayana Chetty and Mr Bhaumi Sohucar.

At first, it was mostly a book club, but it quickly expanded to offer more. The club started to attract a mix of officials and locals, becoming a key meeting point for people living in Visakhapatnam.

Major Milestones

Waltair Club didn’t take long to make its mark on the city. Some key moments include:

Electricity Arrives (1912): Waltair Club was one of the first places in Visakhapatnam to run on electric lights. Two diesel generators from Crompton Engineering Company were installed, lighting up the club at a time when the rest of the city was still using oil lamps.

Commissary Services (1908–1920): The club introduced a service where members could buy imported goods and provisions, managed by Spencer & Co. This made it easy for members to get items that weren’t available in local markets.

Horse Stables: Up until 1930, the club had stables and carriage sheds for members. Before cars became common, horse-drawn carriages were the main mode of transport for many members.

A Place for Culture and Recreation

The Waltair Club also became a centre for entertainment for the elite of Visakhapatnam for more than a century.

The Maharaja of Bobbili donated the first bandstand, and a live band would play regularly for members and their families. The club hosted social events, dances, and dinners, making it a lively spot in the city.

Sports have also been a big part of the club’s culture. Over the years, it has added tennis courts, billiards tables, and other facilities for recreational activities. Many local sports tournaments have been held at the club, drawing in both players and spectators.

Modern Changes and Upgrades

While Waltair Club has kept its historical charm, it has also adapted to modern times. The original structures have been maintained, but new facilities have been added to keep up with changing needs. The club now has a mix of old-world architecture and modern amenities, including a swimming pool, gym, and updated dining options.

How to be a member

Becoming a member of the Waltair Club is a structured process that requires meeting certain criteria and following specific steps. Here’s what you need to know:

Eligibility Criteria

Age Requirement: Applicants must be at least 25 years old.

Educational Qualification: A degree from a recognized university or equivalent qualifications (like Merchant Navy or Defense Service officers) is mandatory.

Financial Criteria: Applicants should have a minimum gross income of Rs 5,00,000 per annum for each of the past two years. For salaried individuals, holding a Class I Officer position for the last two years is also required.

Membership Categories and Fees

Life Membership: Rs 20,00,000 (one-time payment); no monthly fees.

Regular Membership: Rs 6,00,000 (one-time payment); Rs 500 monthly subscription.

Regular Membership (Members’ Children Quota): Rs 25,000 entrance fee; Rs 500 monthly subscription.

Corporate Membership: For companies with a net worth of Rs 10 crore or more; Rs 20,00,000 entrance fee for up to three nominees, plus Rs 500 monthly for each nominee.

Notes

Admission is solely at the choice of the club’s committee. Submitting an application or making payments does not guarantee membership.

Membership rules, fees, and conditions are subject to change.

Today, Waltair Club remains one of the most recognizable social spots in Visakhapatnam. Its long history and ability to evolve with the times have kept it relevant for over 140 years. The club continues to be a place where people gather for sports, social events, and relaxation.

Also read: History of Andhra University: A Legacy of Excellence and Innovation

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city-related updates.