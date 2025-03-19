Authorities in Visakhapatnam have intensified their crackdown on traffic violators, and have seized 39 two-wheelers from repeat offenders of the helmet rule between 14 and 15 March 2025. Under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, both two-wheeler riders and pillion riders must wear helmets.

Those caught riding without a helmet will not only face a fine but will also have their driving license suspended for three months. Further violations during the suspension period will be treated as driving without a license, which can lead to permanent cancellation. Traffic and transport officials in Visakhapatnam are conducting strict checks to ensure that two-wheelers comply with road safety regulations, and vehicles are being seized or fined if applicable.

Tougher Penalties Nationwide: Hefty Fines, License Suspensions, and Jail Time From 1 March 2025, a sharp increase in penalties for traffic violations is being enforced across India, with the government aiming to curb reckless driving and enhance road safety. Offenders now face higher fines, potential jail time, and even mandatory community service. Harsh Penalties for Drunk Driving and Document Violations Drunk driving fines have surged from Rs 1,000–Rs 1,500 to Rs 10,000 for first-time offenders, with up to six months in jail. Repeat offenders will be fined Rs 15,000 and could face up to two years in prison.

Driving without a valid license now attracts a Rs 5,000 fine, while lacking insurance will cost Rs 2,000.

Failing to produce a Pollution Control Certificate (PoC) can result in a hefty Rs 10,000 fine, up to six months in jail, and mandatory community service. Repeat violations may lead to additional fines and imprisonment. Higher Fines for Mobile Phone Use, Helmet, and Seat Belt Violations Using a mobile phone while driving will now result in a Rs 5,000 fine, a tenfold increase from the previous Rs 500 penalty.

Failing to wear a seat belt will attract a Rs 1,000 fine.

Riding a two-wheeler without a helmet will result in the same Rs 1,000 fine along with a three-month license suspension. Crackdown on Overloading and Minors Driving Vehicles The fine for overloading vehicles has skyrocketed from Rs 2,000 to Rs 20,000.

Minors caught driving will now face severe consequences: a Rs 25,000 fine, up to three years in jail, cancellation of vehicle registration, and a driving ban until the age of 25. These stricter measures highlight the government's commitment to improving road safety and enforcing compliance. With the new penalties set to take effect soon, motorists are urged to adopt safer driving habits to avoid hefty fines and legal consequences.