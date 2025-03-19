Visakhapatnam is one of those rare cities where beaches, hills, history, and modern charm come together like the perfect summer drink. But summer here is no joke. When the sun is working overtime to drain your energy, it’s time to fight back with these cool and fun activities — because if the sun’s going to turn up the heat, you might as well turn up the fun. Let’s explore fun ways to spend your summer in Vizag.

1. Hit the Beach (Obviously!)

Vizag is famous for its stunning coastline, so starting your day with a beach visit is a no-brainer.

RK Beach – Take a morning walk along the beach, grab some chai from a local vendor, and enjoy the sunrise.

Rushikonda Beach – If you’re feeling adventurous, try some water sports like surfing and jet skiing.

Bheemili Beach – Quiet, scenic, and less crowded, ideal for a quiet walk and stunning views.

2. Explore the Hills and Views

You can talk all day about the sunrise from the beach, but if you’ve never seen the sunset from Vizag’s hills, you’ve missed out on something truly magical. Here’s where you can catch the best views:

Kailasagiri – Ride the ropeway to the top for a stunning panoramic view of the coastline. Don’t forget to snap some selfies with the towering Shiva-Parvati statues.

Dolphin’s Nose – This iconic viewpoint offers sweeping views of the city and the port. The sunset here isn’t just beautiful — it’s unforgettable.

Simhachalam Temple – Perched on a hill, this ancient temple provides a perfect blend of spiritual calm and a cool hilltop breeze.

3. Cool Off at Indoor Sports Arenas

When the sun’s too harsh, head indoors and stay active at these top indoor sports spots:

MVP Skating Rink – Perfect for both beginners and pros looking to glide on smooth tracks.

Strike 8 – With an excellent snooker table and box cricket facilities, this makes for a great hangout spot for sports enthusiasts.

Indoor Sports Arena – A multi-sport facility where you can play basketball, football, and more in an air-conditioned setting.

4. Relax with Some Entertainment

If you’re in the mood to relax and take it easy, these options have you covered:

INS Kursura Submarine Museum – Walk through a real submarine and get a peek into naval life.

TU 142 Aircraft Museum – Right next to the submarine museum, this place gives you a close look at an iconic military aircraft.

Cinepolis or INOX – Catch the latest movie if you’re in the mood for some downtime with popcorn.

Studio Grill – Enjoy some great food and drinks while watching a live screening of your favourite match since IPL is coming.

5. Take a Scenic Drive Along the Coast

The Beach Road stretch from RK Beach to Bheemili is one of the most picturesque routes in Vizag.

The winding road runs alongside the ocean, offering stunning views and several small beachside stops where you can relax and take in the scenery.

Stop by a local coconut vendor for a refreshing drink, and don’t forget to capture the view — it’s Instagram gold making it one of the best ways to spend your summer in Vizag.

6. Unwind with Nature

When you need a break from the city buzz, Vizag’s green spaces have you covered:

VUDA Park – Perfect for an evening stroll or a peaceful boat ride in the lake.

Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary – For those who love nature, a trek through this sanctuary offers a refreshing escape.

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park – Great for a family outing or if you just want to reconnect with nature.

Vizag has something for everyone — from beach lovers and history buffs to foodies and adventure seekers. So, whether you’re planning a laid-back weekend or a full-blown exploration spree, Vizag will not disappoint. Go ahead — dive in and make some memories! And have a joyful summer in Vizag.

