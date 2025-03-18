While planning a trip, it is advisable to look for a place that offers a large diversity of lifestyles, cultures, heritage and leisure spots. If you’re looking for one such destination for your next trip from Vizag, Malaysia is your best bet. It is a great opportunity to have a relaxing vacation surrounded by pristine natural beauty while taking on adrenaline-pumping activities and relishing in the country’s luxurious hospitality, clear beaches, vibrant shopping districts, and more. Sounds great, right? To prepare you for your holiday, here is a complete travel guide to Malaysia that details how to plan your stay, what to explore and much more!

Visa Process for Indians

Indian nationals can visit Malaysia and enjoy a visa-free entry for tourism purposes. This has been in effect from December 1st, 2023 and will be going on until December 31, 2026. Thanks to this, Indians will have a visa-free experience while travelling to Malaysia. However, there are specific documents that need to be carried out during the trip to make entry into the country easy and less complex. They are:

Valid passport with at least six months

Onward and return tickets that show that you are visiting for no more than 30 days

Hotel bookings or details about your local host for your accommodation

Sufficient funds to cover the necessary expenses on the trip

How to reach?

You can reach this stunning city by booking a flight. There are several direct and connecting flights from Vizag to Malaysia, operating at different times of the week week. A direct flight will get you to the country in approximately four hours.

Where to stay?

After getting off the flight, you can store your luggage and relax at a nice hotel. There are many kinds of hotels and Airbnb options in Malaysia. Plan accordingly to know which location is best for you to stay in. You can also find budget-friendly hotels and capsule stays in the airport such as Kepler Club KLIA Terminal One and Aerotel Kuala Lumpur. If you prefer to stay at a hotel close to the city centre, Sunway Resort Hotel and the RuMa Hotel and Residence are recommended.

How to get around?

There are numerous ways to get around in Malaysia such as taxis, ferries, local or private buses, trains, and rented vehicles. You can find a taxi through the Grab app, which offers several services such as food, groceries, and parcel delivery.

It is important to note that there are no direct ferries or buses connecting the Malaysian Peninsula and East Malaysia. This is the only situation where taking a flight is easier.

What to explore?

Here is your guide to the top places to travel to and experience when in Malaysia. These spots offer a blend of modern and heritage architecture, vibrant nightlife, and inhibit the surreal natural beauty of the country:

Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur is the capital city of Malaysia, with a wide range of heritage, modern skyscrapers and mouthwatering food. This is a vibrant city, having amazing structures such as Petronas Twin Towers, Batu Caves, Merdeka Square & Sultan Abdul Samad Building, and Bukit Bintang.

There are amazing and breathtaking structures which capture the history of Malaysia including colonial-era buildings and traditional religious sites. The nightlife is lively, with many restaurants, shopping malls, and street food stalls.

Penang

Penang is Malaysia’s cultural hub, with many temples surrounded by natural beauty. The city is also home to George Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and other sites such as Pinang Peranakan Mansion, that have preserved the history and cultural developments that took place in Malaysia. Thean Hou Temple is a must-visit attraction, as it is one of the largest temples in Southeast Asia and is dedicated to the Chinese sea goddess, Mazu. Penang has a culturally diverse population, making it an interesting place to visit.

Cameron Highlands

If you want to retreat and rewind at a place that boasts of greenery, nature, and mist-covered mountains, Cameron Highlands is the place you should be! There are several spots worth visiting such as Strawberry Farms, Lavender Garden, Mossy Forest, and the BOH Tea Estate. Relax amidst the plants and cool weather while taking a morning stroll here.

Slurp and Feast!

Malaysia is a melting pot of different cultures with their own cuisines, making it the perfect place to delight your taste buds. When here, you can try Nasi Lemak, the national dish of Malaysia. This is made of aromatic coconut rice, served with a chilli sauce called sambal, groundnuts, anchovies, and cucumbers. Laksa is another dish to try that comes in different varieties and can usually be customised.

Some street food in Malaysia to try are Satay or Chicken Skewers and Hainanese Chicken Rice for a comfort dish to indulge in.

You can also try Cendol, a refreshing iced sweet dessert and Apam Balik, a traditional Malaysian pancake, stuffed with condensed milk, butter, and groundnuts for a sweet treat.

With easy access, charming cities, and delectable food, Malaysia is a great place to visit when you need a vacation. If you decide to go, make sure to use this travel guide to Malaysia to plan your trip!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.