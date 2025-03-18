Looking for something exciting to watch this week? We’ve got you covered! From an Oscar-winning tale of an unconventional Cinderella story to an intense drama that follows a Punjabi immigrant rapper, the new OTT releases this week bring a variety of captivating narratives. Check out what’s new:

1. Anora

In Anora, a young sex worker from Brooklyn gets her shot at a fairytale life when she marries the son of a wealthy oligarch. But when the news reaches Russia, her dream life is thrown into chaos as her in-laws set off to New York to break up the marriage. This unconventional take on the Cinderella story offers both humour and heartbreak, turning the classic tale on its head.

Release Date: 17 March

Where to Watch: Rent or Buy on BookMyShow Stream

2. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

From the mind of Neeraj Pandey, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter follows upright cop Arjun Maitra as he takes on the notorious Kolkata don Bagha and his ruthless gang. As he fights against a corrupted system and navigates deadly gang wars, the line between right and wrong blurs. This high-stakes drama promises to raise the intensity and thrill to a new level.

Release Date: 20 March

Where to Watch: Netflix

3. Tyler Perry’s Duplicity

Marley, a successful attorney, faces the most personal case of her career when she investigates the murder of her best friend Fela’s husband. Partnering with her boyfriend, a former cop turned private investigator, Marley uncovers a dark web of lies and betrayal. Will she find the truth, or will deception consume her?

Release Date: 20 March

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

4. Kanneda

Set in 1990s Canada, Kanneda tells the story of a Punjabi immigrant using his musical talent to combat racism and adversity. But his drive for success leads him into the dangerous world of gangs. This emotional and gritty journey is bound to leave you hooked.

Release Date: 21 March

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

5. Revelations

In Revelations, a pastor and a detective follow very different paths in their quest for justice. The pastor believes his divine duty is to punish the criminal behind a missing-person case, while the detective remains haunted by visions of her dead sister as she seeks the truth. Their collision course offers a psychological and spiritual exploration of justice and morality.

Release Date: 21 March

Where to Watch: Netflix

With such a variety of compelling stories, there’s something for everyone to watch. Don’t miss out on these new OTT releases this week that promise drama, suspense, and emotional rollercoasters!

