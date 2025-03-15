The emergence of Artificial Intelligence has sparked numerous debates since it became accessible to the general public. While concerns primarily revolve around its impact on traditional jobs, creative fields haven’t been spared from scrutiny. With AI now capable of generating music, art, writing, and even films, curiosity about how good AI-generated art can be is as prominent as the concern surrounding it. If you’re intrigued, here are six AI-generated movies you should definitely watch:

1. The Frost

Produced by AdTech startup Waymark, The Frost is perhaps the most impressive example of a fully AI-generated film. With a 12-minute runtime, it’s also one of the longest of its kind. Set in the icy depths of Antarctica, the film follows a team investigating a mysterious signal, leading them on a journey that challenges their understanding of the past and future.

The show’s creator provided the script and used DALL-E to generate the visuals. However, the limitations of AI video generation are evident in the movie’s short runtime, as it struggles to maintain consistent visuals throughout. Despite its flaws, The Frost is a fascinating glimpse into the potential and limitations of AI-generated filmmaking.

2. Our T2 Remake

This ambitious project brings together 50 of the most talented AI artists to create a parody remake of Terminator 2. Our T2 Remake marks a new era of cinema, where entire movies can be crafted with the help of machines.

The film offers a satirical take on the classic movie, blending various animation styles and storytelling techniques while staying true to the original plot. According to Perez, who spoke to IndieWire, the film’s purpose was to showcase AI’s creative potential while countering the “doomsday scenario” often associated with AI advancements.

3. Critterz

Critterz is an animated science documentary turned comedy, taking viewers into a mysterious forest inhabited by quirky little creatures known as Critterz. Produced in collaboration with OpenAI, the film is the first animated short to exclusively use DALL-E to generate visuals.

Writer and director Chad Nelson shared that DALL-E allowed him to visualize his creative vision quickly, generating hundreds of visuals daily. After producing the characters and settings, animators transformed the 2D designs into a vibrant 3D world. This project highlights how AI tools can accelerate the creative process and inspire other storytellers to explore new possibilities.

4. Checkpoint

Directed by New York-based Hungarian filmmaker Áron Filkey and Vox’s Joss Fong, Checkpoint is a thought-provoking documentary short that examines the evolving relationship between human and AI creators, making it one of the more interesting AI generated movies to watch.

The film blends AI-generated imagery, narration written by ChatGPT, and AI voice-over to craft its message. It’s a collaborative effort rather than a purely AI-driven project, aiming to blur the line between human creativity and machine assistance. Check Point won Gold at the AI Film Festival sponsored by Runway, demonstrating the potential of AI as a creative tool rather than a replacement for human ingenuity.

5. Thank You For Not Answering

AI pioneer Paul Trillo’s Thank You For Not Answering delves into the faded and fragmented memories of a man leaving a voicemail for an ex-lover. Using Runway’s Gen-2 generative video technology, Trillo strings together short animated clips that visually capture the emotional turmoil of lost love and unfulfilled dreams.

The film is a prime example of how AI can craft visual stories inspired by accompanying audio, where each clip represents a different imagined moment from a life that could have been. Trillo exclusively relied on text and image prompts to generate the scenes, highlighting the creative possibilities AI tools like Runway offer.

6. The Safe Zone

Filipino entertainer and former Big Brother contestant Richard Juan made history by creating the world’s first AI-scripted and AI-directed short film, The Safe Zone, just seventeen days after the launch of ChatGPT.

Set in a dystopian world where AI has taken over, the film follows siblings Emily, Lucy, and Jake as they battle for a spot in the only safe area left—The Safe Zone. With only one spot available, the siblings face a heartbreaking decision as those left behind are doomed to die.

Juan used ChatGPT to write the script, provide camera instructions, suggest lighting, and even recommend wardrobe. DALL-E was also employed to generate storyboards, making The Safe Zone a pioneering effort in the AI filmmaking space.

The intersection of AI and filmmaking is still in its infancy, but it’s evident that AI-generated content is evolving rapidly. While some argue that AI could undermine traditional filmmaking, others believe it offers new avenues for creativity and collaboration. As these projects demonstrate, there’s much to explore in this new frontier of filmmaking. These 6 AI-generated movies to watch give us a taste of what to expect.

