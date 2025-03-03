A lot can happen over a cup of coffee. You could meet the love of your life, put the final full stop on that thesis that’s been haunting you for years, or—in Vizag-based author Jaya Siva Murty’s case—stumble upon the perfect idea for your first-ever thriller.

Perhaps it was because she was inhaling the extra-invigorating filter coffee variety (the pick-me-up of every South Indian) that day that Jaya’s thoughts turned to worldly matters. More specifically, they were preoccupied by two letters whose fame has skyrocketed since late 2022: AI.

Since its entry into the realm of everyday folk, AI has been an inescapable topic of discussion. From “Will it take over our jobs?” to “Will it improve our lives?” we’ve asked it all, but the question Jaya was more concerned with at the moment was, “What if artificial intelligence met ancient, infinite wisdom like Vedic intelligence?”

Jaya’s debut thriller, The Curse of the Vedic Code, is an exciting, action-packed, and enthralling exploration of that very idea. At the center of its vortex is Amukta, a headstrong young woman from Vizag who defies all odds for a job; only to realize the company she’s working for might be a front for something far more sinister. Playing detective leads her straight to Trushna, an AI software that analyses stolen sacred knowledge from Nadi Shastra—a branch of Vedic astrology—to predict, do, and even undo lives. Spurred by moral conviction and joined by unexpected friends, this small-town temple-born girl faces the foes lurking in the shadows, and fights to expose their villainy.

“My fascination with tradition and culture has always been strong—whether it’s in education, Vedas, handlooms, or handicrafts,” Jaya shares, when asked about the genesis of the idea. “At the same time, AI’s rapid advancements, that have led to deepfake scams and morphed realities, raised concerns. These two thoughts lingered until one day I asked myself—what if they intersected?”

The novel’s premise may be speculative, but the crisis at its crux, i.e, the damaging ways in which we use AI, is not a far cry from reality. Only recently, news of a Chinese man losing $28,000 to an AI-generated online girlfriend has been making rounds. But virtual girlfriends may only be the tip of the iceberg of concerns, especially when the Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton himself admits that “these tools are capable of figuring out ways to manipulate or kill humans who aren’t prepared for the new technology.” In fact, the man even left his job at Google in favour of campaigning for AI safety!

Already, artificial intelligence processes data and supplies predictive outcomes for weather patterns, financial fraud detection, and consumer behavior. What would such a model do if it had access to decoding every individual’s past, present, and future? It is a subject worth pondering over, for such is the knowledge bestowed in Nadi Shastra. Jaya herself had to extensively research the ancient scriptures for her book.

The legend goes that the Saptarishis (seven ancient sages) foretold the fate of all human beings and documented their visions onto palm leaves. These recordings are known as Nadi predictions, and they are recorded in the Artha Shastra section of Rig Veda.

“There are many types, each originating from different sages,” she explains. “The knowledge was first transmitted orally (Shruti) before being recorded (Smriti). Palm leaf manuscripts exist across the world, some lost or destroyed. If compiled, these texts could reveal a person’s entire life.”

Obtaining information about this ancient text was no easy task, Jaya admits, as online resources, despite their vastness, had little to say about the subject. “I had to read books, speak to astrologers—including one in Vizag—and interview people who had undergone Nadi readings,” says Jaya. And of course, the matter of Nadi readings, essentially a way of fortune telling, raised a slew of questions.

What was the process like? To get an astrological reading, first, the individual’s thumbprint is taken; then, the first letter of their name is identified; and finally, palm-leaf texts are examined for a match to their family history.

Were the readings accurate? Jaya’s interviewees report that the readers could ascertain their past and present with striking precision, including family details and life events.

But what about the future? The author acknowledges that there is some ambiguity surrounding that aspect. “Even the astrologers I spoke to admit that predictions may or may not come true. Accuracy depends on the expertise of the reader, the quality of the questions, and, ultimately, the actions of the individual.” Similarly, AI relies on the right inputs and data access, she points out. “And so I wondered: could AI eliminate human error in astrology? Could it refine predictions? That thought was a key driving force behind the novel.”

Bringing The Curse of the Vedic Code from idea to manuscript was its own revelatory journey. “I had a rough outline—I knew A, B, and C—but the rest unfolded as I wrote,” Jaya says. “Even the chemistry between my main characters wasn’t planned; it developed naturally. I even changed the ending later.”

“Unpredictable” is a fitting word to describe The Curse Of The Vedic Code, which is full of twists and turns one never sees coming. Responding to the observation, the author shares, “I wanted to keep readers guessing. Same with my characters; I love shades of gray. People aren’t just good or evil; their circumstances define them.”

When asked about her favorite character, she laughs. “I connected with the protagonist’s mother. She’s protective, respected, and deeply loved. It’s a small role, but one I resonated with. The antagonist, too, was fascinating to write—negative roles always are!”

With around four major characters driving the narrative, keeping their personalities consistent was something she had to be vigilant about, shares Jaya. “Their traits dictate their actions. If a character leaps into danger without buildup, it feels unnatural. Every decision had to align with who they were.”

The Curse of the Vedic Code is set in Vizag and Hyderabad, two cities close to her heart, and it is also a tribute to Telugu culture. “It was important for me to showcase Andhra and Telangana—so many stories revolve around big cities, but there’s a unique beauty here,” she explains. “I wanted to write about a place I know rather than forcing myself to set a story in Delhi or Mumbai just because they’re more common in fiction. I think readers will find it refreshing.”

Though primarily an English-language book, Jaya doesn’t sacrifice cultural nuances. For instance, local words like “nanna garu,” “churidar,” “mandir,” “tadapatra,” and more are liberally sprinkled throughout the text. Furthermore, the customary ways of life here are relayed with careful attention. “In North India, when a sadhu comes, men touch feet for respect, but girls don’t. Here, when a sadhu comes, women do touch their feet—but from a distance, respecting their aura. I tried to include such mannerisms wherever possible,” says the author.

Apart from these intricacies, it is Amukta, the protagonist herself, that holds a mirror to Jaya’s life. She begins the book eager to leave Vizag and prove herself in the wider world. By the end, she returns, embracing the traditions she once distanced herself from. “As a child, I wanted to leave India, go abroad, and do something big, like Amukta,” reflects Jaya, “But after living in tribal and rural areas post-marriage, I fell in love with our land, our culture. I realized you don’t need to leave to find fulfillment. I wanted to share that message with young readers—success isn’t about moving to a bigger city or country; it’s about making an impact where you are.”

With The Curse of the Vedic Code, the hopeful impact is that readers, especially the younger generations, are compelled to approach Vedic texts with curiosity, rather than a dismissive hand. The author echoes the sentiment, agreeing that much of ancient wisdom is regarded as fiction today. “We don’t understand our scriptures because we’re not taught them. Our education system still carries colonial influences. If schools introduced Vedic learning, students would realize our ancestors had knowledge modern science is only beginning to grasp,” she asserts.

For Jaya, the joy of writing lies in playing around with her characters and crafting journeys. “It’s incredible to see an idea that started over coffee turn into a book.” And as for what’s next? She’s already considering a sequel. “The response has been so encouraging. There are plenty of mythology-based books, but this crossover with AI feels fresh. If I write a second book, the stakes need to be even higher.”

She smiles. “So yes, I’m hopeful for Book Two.”

The Curse Of The Vedic Code by Jaya Siva Murty is available for purchase on Amazon and Readomania.

