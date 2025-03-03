In a bid to curb reckless biking and ensure road safety, Vizag police have intensified their drive against helmetless and rash driving. As part of a special operation, Vizag traffic police from Zone I have apprehended 38 young riders involved in dangerous racing and seized their racing bikes. Among the confiscated vehicles were high-end sports bikes worth Rs 2-3 lakh.

At a press conference held at III Town police station, Additional DCP (Traffic) K Praveen Kumar revealed that special teams were deployed across the III Town, Dwaraka, and North sub-divisions to track down bike racers. He emphasized that violations such as reckless driving, riding without helmets, absence of number plates, lack of a valid license, and the use of modified silencers would invite stringent legal action under the Motor Vehicles Act. Offenders could face hefty fines, suspension of their driving licenses, or even a jail term of three to six months.

Meanwhile, authorities have been actively cracking down on traffic violations in Vizag. Between September 2024 and February 2025, over 26,500 driving licenses were suspended for helmetless riding. In 2024 alone, riding without a helmet accounted for the highest number of violations, with 5,03,065 challans issued. Other notable infractions included unauthorized parking (80,487 cases), overspeeding (61,392 cases), triple riding on bikes (20,954 cases), not wearing seatbelts (8,000 cases), and drunk driving (33,900 cases).

Starting next week, the enforcement will become even stricter, with fines imposed if the pillion rider is found without a helmet. Non-compliance will result in a fine of Rs 1,035 or a three-month suspension of the driver’s license. Additionally, both the rider and pillion passenger must wear ISI-certified helmets to ensure safety.

With the Vizag police having recently seized racing bikes and announced the reinforcement of the rule against helmetless driving, authorities aim to make Vizag’s roads safer and curb the rising number of accidents caused by negligent riding.

