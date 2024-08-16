However, this is not the first time Visakhapatnam Police have attempted to introduce and implement the rule to the masses. The rule was brought up in 2018, and in 2020. According to a recent prompt by Andhra Pradesh High Court’s WP (PIL) No 116/20254 dated June 26, 2024, it will be strictly implemented starting September 1.

The response to the rule has been mixed at best. Visakhapatnam residents have been vocal about their satisfaction and discontentment with the rule on online platforms. In the Visakhapatnam subreddit, an update on the rule drew majorly positive responses.

Expressing that there is no need to expect an opinion/discussion, one user shared, “It should have been enforced strictly a long time ago, but I guess ‘better late than never'”

“In Karnataka, it’s been there for 13 years. What took Vizag so much time?”, questioned another user.

Meanwhile, another netizen praised the rule while simultaneously expressing worry, “I think it’s a great rule to promote more safety. But I have two concerns- 1: Where should we store both the helmets? 2: Road conditions still doesn’t change in many parts of Visakhapatnam.”

However, it seems like the rule doesn’t please everyone. Reacting to Yo Vizag’s post on Instagram, one user shared their thoughts, “First, make roads better and remove speed breakers. Go for a kilometre ride, one will find potholes roads and speed breakers all over the city. Traffic police are just finding new ways to collect fines from people. Drunken driving – they are not checking auto drivers. 90 per cent of auto drivers are under alcohol influence.”

“Ippataki chala sarlu vinna ee rule gani evadu follow avvadu 😂😂😂😂”, (I’ve heard this so many times until now, but no one follows it), commented another person, referring to the two times in the past where the rule was enforced.

The wearing of helmets is necessitated by authorities as it is generally understood that head injuries are likely two-wheeler riders without helmets, in case of an accident. As the laws regarding helmets for pillion riders are being made mandatory again, it remains to be seen whether the residents will comply with the change.

