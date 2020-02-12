Pillion riders in Visakhapatnam to be penalised for not wearing helmet

Helmetless pillion riders of two-wheelers in Visakhapatnam will soon be slapped with a penalty by traffic police. While the police have already been spreading awareness on the importance of pillion riders wearing a helmet as well, pillion riders found without a helmet will be charged a fine of Rs 135.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, a senior traffic department official said, “At present, most of the two-wheeler riders in the city are wearing helmets. There is a necessity for the pillion riders too to don a helmet in order to avoid injuries in case of an accident, and currently, we’re creating awareness on the same.”

In one of the press notes released by Traffic Police earlier this month, the previous year witnessed several helmetless individuals being injured in road accidents. “The year 2019 witnessed 11 cases where helmetless pillion riders of two-wheelers were affected in road accidents. While 5 of them passed away, 6 riders were left with severe injuries. Visakhapatnam Traffic Police, therefore, informs that it is mandatory for both, the rider and the pillion rider of a two-wheeler, to wear a helmet,” said Traffic ADCP M Ramesh Kumar.

Pillion riders are categorised to be a third-highest risk of dying in case of a fatal road accident while the two-wheeler riders and the pedestrians are at the highest risk.