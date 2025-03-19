A crime was reported in Pedagadi, Visakhapatnam, where a mother allegedly smothered her five-month-old baby to death out of distress over her husband’s constant suspicion and harassment.

According to CI H Malleswara Rao of Arilova Police Station, Gorle Venkataramana and Sirisha, residents of the Kondavalu area in Pedagadi, were married in 2013. Their relationship grew tense after the birth of their child, as Venkataramana’s suspicions about Sirisha intensified. He allegedly monitored her movements through CCTV cameras and subjected her to verbal harassment.

Overcome with distress, Sirisha reportedly suffocated the infant with a pillow on 13 March 2025. In an attempt to cover up the act, she carried the baby’s body to Tenneti Park beach, entered the sea, and later called her husband, claiming the waves had pulled her in and that the baby hadn’t opened his eyes after.

Venkataramana rushed the baby to a private hospital, where doctors declared the infant dead. However, suspecting foul play, he filed a complaint with the Arilova police. A post-mortem examination at KGH revealed suffocation as the cause of death, leading to Sirisha’s interrogation. During questioning, she confessed to the crime, allegedly citing her husband’s relentless suspicion as the trigger for her actions.

The police have registered a case of murder against Sirisha for the crime of killing her five-year-old infant in Visakhapatnam. She was presented in court on 17 March 2025.

