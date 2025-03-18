According to a recent report by Aviation News, Passengers travelling from Varanasi to Visakhapatnam have raised serious complaints against IndiGo Airlines, accusing the airline of unethical conduct during their trip. IndiGo flights from Varanasi to Vizag usually have a layover at Hyderabad, and the issue emerged when tickets for the second trip from Hyderabad to Vizag on Flight 6E 6226, suddenly faced cancellation without proper notification. Instead of a prompt update, passengers were unexpectedly rebooked on a 5:10 PM flight from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AVIATION NEWS (@aviationnews___)

The confusion escalated during deplaning at Hyderabad when an air hostess announced that passengers heading to Visakhapatnam should keep their boarding passes ready. When bewildered travellers sought clarification about the flight’s destination, she confirmed it was headed to Visakhapatnam—a statement many now claim was misleading.

In response to the passengers’ concerns, ground staff were summoned. However, travellers allege they were provided little clarity about the abrupt flight change despite making early reservations. They were reportedly forced to pay an additional Rs 6,500 per ticket to avoid flight change. Frustration mounted to the point where a group of passengers refused to deplane, describing the situation as a case of fraudulent treatment.

After a tense 45-minute standoff, a representative from the airline, identified as Mr Ri, arrived to address the matter. However, his remarks did little to ease the frustration of the passengers, who continue to demand accountability.

IndiGo Airlines has yet to provide a detailed response concerning the misinformed cancellation of the flight from Varanasi to Vizag. Meanwhile, calls for an official investigation are growing louder, with passengers insisting their rights be protected and such incidents be prevented in the future.

Read also- Delhi Capitals team arrive in Visakhapatnam ahead of IPL 2025