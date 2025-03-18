Summers in Vizag hit differently when the humidity is in full swing and the sun is ready to drain your juices, But don’t worry — the secret to surviving (and thriving) through the heat lies in finding the right drink to refill your energy back. So here’s a list of the best drinks to try this summer in Vizag.

1. Sugarcane Juice

When the summer sun is ruthless, a chilled glass of sugarcane juice feels like an instant lifeline. It’s sweet, energizing, and packed with natural electrolytes — making it the perfect post-beach or post-workout drink.

Where to Try:

Street vendors near RK Beach and Beach Road

Market stalls around Jagadamba Junction

2. Lassi

When the sun’s working overtime, a tall glass of lassi is pure bliss. Made with curd, and sugar, and sometimes flavoured with fruits or spices, lassi is rich, creamy, and cooling.

Where to Try:

3. Coconut meat juice

Unlike plain coconut water, this juice is a blend of tender coconut endosperm sometimes referred to as coconut flesh or meat mixed with fresh coconut water. It’s light, naturally sweet, and packed with electrolytes that help you stay hydrated.

Where to Try:

4. Lemon Soda

Sometimes, you need something simple yet effective — and lemon soda delivers. A chilled glass of soda mixed with fresh lemon juice, sugar, and a pinch of salt is all you need to feel refreshed

Where to Try:

Local vendors along Beach Road

5. Buttermilk – The Light Refreshment

Buttermilk, or chaas, is a traditional summer cooler that works wonders in the Vizag heat. Made with curd, water, and seasoned with salt, cumin, and coriander, it’s light, savoury, and highly refreshing. It’s also easy on the stomach, making it the perfect drink after a heavy meal.

Where to Try:

Andhra-style restaurants

Local buttermilk sellers

6. Mocktails

Sometimes you want a cocktail experience without the buzz — and that’s where mocktails come in. From virgin mojitos to fruity blends with pineapple and mint, mocktails let you enjoy the flavours of summer with zero hangover risk.

Where to Try:

Vizag’s summer heat might be unforgiving, but these drinks are here to save the day. Whether you’re grabbing a quick sugarcane juice from a street vendor or sitting down for a fancy mocktail with ocean views, these are the perfect summer drinks in Vizag for every mood and moment. So grab a glass, find a shady spot, and let these drinks in Vizag keep you cool!

