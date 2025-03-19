Antiques tell a story about unique craftsmanship, their origin, and the different cultures they come from. Usually, antiques are seen as home decor items, but they are so much more than that. With the art of collecting rare and authentic pieces gaining recognition, people are hunting these items down with vigour. And so, whether you are an antique admirer, a collector, or just someone with an aesthetic taste, these antique stores in Vizag should be visited at least once.

1. Just Judge

Just Judge antique store has many antique and rare items from across different centuries such as the 18th, 19th, and 20th centuries. This place is a must-visit place for its offerings of home decor, items for puja, kitchen utensils, and timeless treasures. There is a wide range of products such as furniture, pottery, art, and jewellery among other items.

Location: Pedda Waltair

2. Arts, Antique and Interiors

Arts, Antiques, and Interiors is a place where you can find a great variety of handcrafted art, one-of-a-kind antiques, and interesting interiors. You can find customizable brass items and wooden teak name boards here. This store should be on your radar if you love stepping back in time and witnessing the grandeur of our history and culture.

Location: Ram Nagar

3. Eastern Art Museum

Eastern Art Museum needs no introduction to the people of Vizag. Despite the name, this is a museum from which you can purchase items. This store has many types of antiques, regional handicrafts, and home decor. The collection features a range of antique Hindu idols, wall art-like frames and tapestries, and toys that serve as generational treasures to be preserved. Next time you want to gift a souvenir for someone visiting Vizag, you know where to shop!

Location: Asilmetta

4. Hasthkala

The name gives it out: Hasthkala sells unique and exclusive art from different tribes in India. You can find vintage antiques apart from their selection of handmade products. They have designer mirror frames, furniture, lamps, and unique items called animal heads. These artsy antiques make for perfect home decor pieces.

Location: Madhurawada

Giving generic gifts is out of season, with the craze for antique and vintage items on the rise. So, the next time you want to give a unique present or simply immerse yourself in history, check out these antique stores in Vizag!

