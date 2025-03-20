The Union Government has approved the appointment of SYSTRA Consulting (India) Pvt. Ltd. to prepare and update the Comprehensive Mobility Plans (CMPs) for the Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam metro rail projects. This follows the submission of the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for both projects in December 2024 for central clearance.

Overview of the Metro Projects

The Government of Andhra Pradesh had earlier sanctioned the metro rail projects in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, which aim to enhance urban mobility and reduce congestion in the state’s two largest cities.

Visakhapatnam Metro Rail

Length: 46.23 km

Corridors: 3

Estimated Cost: ₹11,498 crore

Vijayawada Metro Rail

Length: 38.40 km (Phase I)

Corridors: 2

Estimated Cost: ₹11,009 crore

Need for Updated CMPs

Both DPRs for Vizag and Vijayawada metro were submitted to the Central Government for approval on December 5, 2024, but the original CMPs were prepared in 2019 and since then, rapid urban development, changing travel patterns, and increased transport demands have made the earlier plans outdated. Recognising this, the Government of India instructed the Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (APMRCL) to revise the CMPs to reflect the current urban landscape and future mobility needs.

Selection of Consultant

APMRCL invited tenders to select a suitable consultant to update the CMPs. Three firms submitted their bids:

SYSTRA MVA Consulting (India) Pvt. Ltd. (New Delhi)

RITES Limited

Assystem (formerly L&T EIL)

After a competitive evaluation, SYSTRA emerged as the preferred bidder for both projects. The State Government recommended the selection to the Central Government, which approved the appointment on March 17, 2025.

Next Steps

APMRCL’s Managing Director, N.P. Ramakrishna Reddy issued the Letter of Award to SYSTRA on March 19, 2025.

The State Government has directed APMRCL to:

Sign the agreement with SYSTRA.

Ensure the consultancy work is completed within three months.

This update is good news for the Vijayawada and Vizag metro the metro projects are expected to transform urban mobility in Andhra Pradesh, providing a modern, efficient, and sustainable transport network for millions of residents.

