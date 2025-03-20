Kakinada, located around 150km from Vizag and 200km from Vijayawada, is a bustling town in the Godavari delta with an incredible history and culture. From medieval-era temples to colonial buildings, stunning landscapes to lip-smacking Telugu food, the town has something to offer for everyone, making it an ideal one-day getaway. Here are our suggestions for places to visit in Kakinada to help you with your itinenary.

Medieval Temples:

Kakinada, located in the historic Vengi region, has impressive temples of the bygone era. Visit the elegant Kumararama temple, a 10th century Shaivaite shrine or the renowed Kukuteswara temple, one of India’s 18 Shaktipeetams.

If time permits add Kodandarama temple, a Vaishnavite shrine home to grand and intricate architecture featuring elaborate depictions of Hindu mythology. These temples, set in the serene farmlands of the Godavari delta provide a quaint spiritual experience to one visiting.

Colonial Monuments:

Kakinada could possibly be the best Andhra town when it comes to colonial-era architecture left preserved. If you are only interested in monuments of scale, visit the District Collectorate or the Rangaraya Medical College (RMC) campus housed in the palatial former residence of Pithapuram Zamindars. Apart from this, you can treat yourself with the closely located monuments across the old town starting with Jagannaickpuram. Check these walks designed by INTACH.

Food:

We know Andhra meals at Subbayagari Hotel and Kakinada Kajah at Kotayya’s, both of which are popular eateries in the city, are in the plan. Get pampered like a Sankranti kotha alludu, you deserve it! But if you’re looking for more variety, consider trying the lip smacking Chitti mutyala pulav and local seafood at Kshatriya Foods. Because a wise person once said “When in a coastal town, eat seafood for heaven’s sake”.

And of course, a mandatory mention goes to Kakinada’s own Chitti Pesarattu, a popular Andhra tiffin for a lighter option.

Nature’s retreat:

Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, India’s third largest mangrove forest is the perfect place to relax and unwind. Take the boating facilities or wooden boardwalks through the backwaters. Explore the Coringa ecosystem, whic home to an impressive flora and fauna, and the historic ‘Bankola’ lighthouse recently opened for public.

Shopping at Uppada:

Visit Uppada village, 16km from Kakinada, renowed for its Jamdhani sarees and engage in a shopping spree. A drive to the village also entails a scenic coastal road trip with the blue of sea on one side and the green of farms on the other, a perfect refreshment for the soul.

This concludes our list of places to visit in Kakinada for now. Explore the town and all that it has to offer from its beaches to buildings, food to culture and unwind yourself in this perfect getaway.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.