Nestled in the quaint town of Samarlakota, roughly 150 kilometres from the bustling Visakhapatnam and en route to Rajahmundry, stands the magnificent Sri Kumararama Bhimeswara Swamy Temple. This ancient treasure, dating back to 892 AD, is not just a national heritage site but also one of the five revered Pancharama Kshetras dedicated to Lord Shiva.

What makes this temple truly special is its architectural harmony. It bears a striking resemblance to the Draksharama temple, another Pancharama gem near Rajahmundry. Both boast the distinct Chalukya style, with intricate carvings, towering gopurams, and a harmonious blend of granite and sandstone. But Sri Kumararama Bhimeswara Swamy Temple in Samarlakota holds its unique charm. Here, Lord Shiva graces devotees in the serene “Yoga Mudra,” radiating peace and tranquillity. As you enter the temple grounds, a sense of spiritual energy washes over you, inviting you to lose yourself in the timeless rituals and whispered prayers.

The Linga present here is 14 feet high and the temple is a two-tier structure where regular rituals and prayers are done on the first floor of the temple. The Kakatiya rulers during 1340-1466 AD extensively beautified and renovated the temple with polished pillars adorned with intricate artwork. The temple complex reflects the distinct Chalukya style, characterised by its intricate carvings, towering gopurams (gateway towers), with a harmonious blend of granite and sandstone. The main shrine, shaped like a chariot, stands atop a raised platform and boasts a captivating pyramidal roof adorned with sculpted figures.

Pancharama Significance:

Sri Kumararama Bhimeswara Swamy is one of the five Pancharama temples, each representing a unique form of Lord Shiva. The other four temples – Amararama at Amaravati, Draksharama at Drakshramam, Ksheerarama at Palakollu, and Somarama at Bhimavaram – together complete the sacred pilgrimage circuit devoted to Shiva. Devotees throng the temple throughout the year, seeking blessings and experiencing divine peace.

The annual Maha Shivaratri festival witnesses the temple bathed in vibrant decorations and resounding with devotional chants, creating an atmosphere of immense spiritual fervour. Samarlakota itself offers a peaceful escape from the city’s bustle, with its verdant hills and pristine beach providing a picturesque backdrop to the temple complex.

