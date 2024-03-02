Renowned Carnatic vocalist, Manda Sudharani, 60, hailing from Vizag, has been honored with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for the year 2022 in the field of music (Carnatic Vocal).

The Sangeet Natak Akademi, the National Academy of Music, Dance, and Drama, recently announced the list of awardees for 2022 and 2023, recognizing outstanding contributions in various performing arts categories. Sudharani’s excellence in Carnatic music has earned her a well-deserved spot among the 92 artists selected for this esteemed accolade.

Sudharani’s musical journey began in Vijayanagaram, where she displayed exceptional talent from a young age. Her dedication to Carnatic music led her to work towards obtaining a Diploma in Music in 1984, which she achieved with distinction. This was quickly followed by an MA in Music in 1993 from Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. Under the guidance of illustrious mentors such as K Rangacharyulu, Seshumani, and Ivaturi Vijayeswara Rao, Sudharani’s artistry flourished, earning her widespread acclaim.

Her contributions to Carnatic music are significant, particularly her pioneering efforts in popularizing the format of ‘Pallavi Singing’ since the early 1980s and introducing the innovative ‘Shat kaala Pallavi’ style. Sudharani’s talent has earned her an esteemed ‘A-Top’ grade in Carnatic Vocal, a recognition of her mastery and dedication to the art form.

Throughout her career, Sudharani has been the recipient of numerous awards and scholarships, including the Cultural Talent Search Scheme Award and scholarships from the Government of India. She has showcased her talent across the nation under esteemed platforms like the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC-MACAY). She even represented Indian music internationally in a tour of eight cities around North America in 2006.