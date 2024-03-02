The District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), P Jagadeeswara Rao, announced that on 3 March (Sunday), a large-scale pulse polio vaccination drive will be organised in the Visakhapatnam district in view of the ensuing Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) Day. The drive is expected to cater to 2,08,163 children, from 0-5 years old. Accordingly, the health department has 2.65 lakh doses of polio vaccine drops ready for distribution in Vizag.

To facilitate the vaccination program, 1,002 polling booths and 74 mobile centers have been set up. A team of 4,220 vaccinators and 92 supervising staff members will be present to ensure the smooth execution of the drive. Special vaccination centers at the RTC bus stand and railway station will assist those traveling into the district.

Parents can conveniently administer polio vaccine drops to their children at Primary Health Centers (PHCs), Urban Primary Health Centers (UPHCs), and all ward sachivalayams in and around Vizag. Notably, 106 high-risk areas, including slums and brick kiln industries house around 767 children, who will also receive the vaccine.

In the event that a child misses the vaccination, a door-to-door campaign will take place in the corporation limits on 4, 5, and 6 March to compensate. The operation will involve a team of 2,004 staff members to make up for the gaps and ensure that no child is left unvaccinated.

One of the initiatives launched by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), the event is part of the Pulse Polio Immunisation campaign, a National Health Mission initiative that seeks to eradicate polio from India by vaccinating all children with Oral Polio Vaccine.

