When life throws lemons your way, don’t just make lemonade- sign a contract and get married instead! Because who needs normal dating when you can skip straight to the wedding vows for the rest of your “contract” life? If you resonate with the kind of romance in the K-drama, No Love No Gain, then buckle up and dive into the world of contract marriage K-dramas that you can watch on OTT!

1. Because This Is My First Life

Ji Ho is a single woman who works as a screenwriter and dreams of living in a good house. When an unfortunate situation forces her to leave the place that she stays in, her friend introduces her to an IT employee Nam Se Hee who is looking for a roommate. They get into a contract marriage to share the roof over their heads.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. So I Married an Anti-Fan

Who Joon is a top idol and the dream boy of many girls in South Korea. Things become chaotic when he gets involved with Lee Geum, an anti-fan news reporter. The friction between these two leads to an increase in popularity, leading both of them to act as a couple. When the whole world is conspiring against their careers, love blossoms between these two as they find solace in each other.

OTT Platform: Viki

3. Love in Contract

Choi Sang Eun is a young independent woman who comtrctually pretends to be a “model wife” for those looking for a temporary partner. Until the contract ends, she cooks for them and looks after her so-called husbands. As she gets into a long-term contract with a businessman, Choi Sang Eun has to deal with a series of dramatic changes in her life.

OTT Platform: Viki

4. 1% of Something

Jae-in is the heir to a wealthy family who has to get married to inherit his grandfather’s fortune. He gets into a six-month contract of marriage with Da-hyun, an elementary school teacher. But things get real when they start developing feelings for each other.

OTT Platform: Viki

5. Business Proposal

Ha-ri pretends to be her friend and attends a blind date in her place. She soon finds out that the man she is supposed to meet is her real boss, Tae Mo. With Tae Mo’s family pressurising them to get married, they both enter a contract relationship, leading to hilarious and romantic events.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. You Are My Destiny

An accidental one-night stand between a wealthy heir, Lee Gun, and a woman, Mi-Young, leads to an unexpected pregnancy. To save face, they both enter into a marriage of convenience.

OTT Platform: MX Player

7. The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract

Park Yeon-woo, a girl from the Joseon dynasty, time-travels to the year 2023. The moment she opens her eyes in the new time period, she sees Kang Tae, who looks exactly like her dead husband. Kang Tae gets into a contract marriage with Yeon-woo as his grandfather pushes him to get married.

OTT Platform: Netflix

So, don’t worry if “No Love No Gain” is coming to an end!

Whether it’s for a house, an inheritance, or family drama, these K-dramas prove that love can bloom through even the most unexpected contracts. So, after “No Gain No Love,” watch these K-dramas on OTT, where romance is just a signature away!

