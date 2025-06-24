There’s something about conquering a hill – the rush of adrenaline as we climb, the quiet sense of accomplishment when we reach the summit, and the silly, breathless laughter shared over the dumbest jokes on the way up. In those moments, legs are aching, lungs are burning, hearts are light, but something feels right.

While Vizag, sandwiched between the Eastern Ghats and the sea, offers no shortage of scenic beauty, there’s so much to discover beyond it. For those with restless spirits, who are always chasing the next horizon, here is a list of tall and scenic hilltops in South India that you can travel to from Vizag.

1. Anamudi (2,695 m) – Kerala

Distance from Vizag: ~1,400 km

Nearest City: Kochi (130 km from Anamudi)

Best For: Experienced trekkers, wildlife enthusiasts, nature photographers

Anamudi is the highest peak in South India and the entire Western Ghats. Nestled within Eravikulam National Park, this towering mountain is known for its rich biodiversity, misty slopes, and panoramic landscapes. Though direct trekking to the summit is restricted, the surrounding hills, trails, and viewpoints offer ample opportunity for exploration.

Nearby Places to Explore:

Munnar Town – Sprawling tea gardens and cool weather

Echo Point and Top Station – Elevated viewpoints with valley views

Mattupetty Dam – Popular for boating and picnics

Tea Museum – A glimpse into Munnar’s colonial past

2. Meesapulimala (2,640 m) – Kerala

Distance from Vizag: ~1,390 km

Nearest City: Munnar (33 km from Meesapulimala )

Best For: Adventure trekkers, campers, sunrise chasers

The second-highest peak in the Western Ghats, Meesapulimala, is named after its moustache-shaped ridges. It offers one of the most scenic and rewarding treks in South India.

Managed by the Kerala Forest Department, the official trekking route passes through eight hills, shola forests, and grasslands, ending with a dramatic view from the summit, making it one of the most scenic hilltops in South India that you can travel to from Vizag.

Nearby Places to Explore:

Kolukkumalai Tea Estate – The world’s highest organic tea plantation

Silent Valley Base Camp – Starting point for the trek

Vattavada Village – Known for strawberries and offbeat farming practices

3. Ranipuram (1,020 m) – Kerala

Distance from Vizag: ~1,050 km

Nearest City: Kanhangad (45 km from Ranipuram)

Best For: Offbeat explorers, nature walkers, peaceful getaways

Ranipuram is a quiet, green hill station in northern Kerala, often compared to Ooty for its cool climate and misty atmosphere. The hills are dotted with shola forests, wildflowers, and trekking trails. With fewer tourists, it’s a perfect destination for those looking to escape the usual crowd.

Nearby Places to Explore:

Bekal Fort and Beach – A historic sea-facing fortress

Kottancheri Hills – Suitable for trekking and camping

Ananthapura Lake Temple – A floating temple steeped in local lore

Talacauvery – The sacred source of the River Cauvery in neighbouring Karnataka

4. Kolli Hills (1,300 m) – Tamil Nadu

Distance from Vizag: ~1,150 km

Nearest City: Salem (90 km from Kolli Hills)

Best For: Road trippers, culture enthusiasts, offbeat nature lovers

Known for its 70-plus hairpin bends, Kolli Hills is a dramatic and often overlooked hill station in Tamil Nadu. Steeped in history and myth, the region features ancient temples, lush valleys, and medicinal forests. It’s especially popular with bikers and adventure seekers looking for a raw, unfiltered experience.

Nearby Places to Explore:

Agaya Gangai Waterfalls – A 300-foot waterfall accessible via 1,000 steps

Arappaleeswarar Temple – A temple with over 2,000 years of history

Yercaud – A quieter hill station ideal for extended trips

Namakkal Fort – A small yet historically rich fort nearby

5. Vagamon (1,100 m) – Kerala

Distance from Vizag: ~1,300 km

Nearest City: Kottayam (65 km from Vagamon)

Best For: Leisure travellers, couples, photographers

Vagamon is a serene hill town with a soft charm. Filled with meadows, pine forests, and winding roads, it offers a different mood from the usual tourist-heavy destinations. The weather stays cool year-round, making it a relaxing escape for those looking to slow down.

Nearby Places to Explore:

Pine Valley – A thick forest of pine trees is ideal for walks

Kurisumala Ashram – A peaceful spiritual retreat with scenic views

Thangalpara – A pilgrimage site known for its large rock and cultural significance

Marmala Waterfalls – Hidden in the forest and accessible via a short trek

Whether you’re an adventurer chasing thrills, a biker craving new roads, or just a peace seeker, these scenic hilltops of South India promise views that take your breath away.

