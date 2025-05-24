The city of Visakhapatnam beautifully threads through the Eastern Ghats and the Bay of Bengal, making for a beautiful juxtaposition of nature. While often referred to as a ‘coastal city’ and boasting some fine seaside attractions, its hilly terrain is no less charming. The nearby Araku Valley and Lambasingi are often recognised as some beautiful spots along the Eastern Ghats – but this is your sign to go beyond them! So, here are 5 other gorgeous places in the Eastern Ghats to explore on your next getaway from Visakhapatnam.

1. Papikondalu, Andhra Pradesh

Located near Rajahmundry, Papikondalu is one of the most captivating hill destinations close to Vizag. The name “Papi” refers to “the partition of a woman’s hair” in Telugu, referencing the hills’ resemblance to a central hair parting.

The terrain here offers a visual illusion — hills that appear to grow larger as you travel along the Godavari River. It’s an otherworldly sight best experienced through a river cruise. Don’t miss exploring the Papikondalu National Park, visiting the sacred Gandi Pochamma Temple, or discovering the tranquil village of Perantapalli.

For an immersive stay, eco-friendly bamboo huts at Kolluru offer a serene night amidst nature. Adventurers can hike to the Papi Hills viewpoint or visit the scenic Rampa Waterfalls. Every element here, from the cultural landmarks to the natural beauty, makes for a picture-perfect weekend escape.

2. Yelagiri, Tamil Nadu

At 920 meters above sea level, Yelagiri is one of the underrated places in the Eastern Ghats. It is a hill station that sits gracefully among four surrounding mountains. It boasts a pleasant climate year-round, making it an ideal escape regardless of the season. Located in Tamil Nadu, this serene spot is known for its Velavan Temple, a hilltop Murugan shrine with sweeping valley views.

Nature lovers can unwind at Punganur Lake and its nearby Nature Park, which features an aquarium, gardens, and play areas. The Jalagamparai Waterfalls, cascading into a refreshing pool, is another must-visit spot, perfect for picnics and leisurely hikes. A nearby Shiva temple adds to the spiritual charm.

For those seeking adventure, the Swamimalai trek is a rewarding experience. Starting from the tribal village of Mangalam, the trail winds through lush greenery and vibrant wildlife. The summit treats trekkers to panoramic vistas that are nothing short of magical. It’s a wholesome mix of nature, spirituality, and light adventure.

3. Simlipal National Park, Odisha

Simlipal is a national park and a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and one of the most ecologically significant regions of the Eastern Ghats. Spread across Odisha, this sanctuary is home to Bengal tigers, Asian elephants, leopards, and over 230 bird species.

With dense forests, misty waterfalls, and quiet meadows, Simlipal is a paradise for wildlife photographers and nature enthusiasts. The biodiversity here is unmatched, making it an excellent destination for eco-tourism and conservation awareness.

Whether you’re an animal lover, birdwatcher, or simply someone looking to connect with nature, Simlipal offers an experience that is both grounding and awe-inspiring.

4. Kolli Hills, Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district lies Kolli Hills, a lesser-known yet exhilarating part of the Eastern Ghats. These hills, rising up to 1300 meters, are famed for their 70 hairpin bends that wind dramatically up the slopes – an adventure in itself for any road tripper.

Mythology and nature blend beautifully here. Ancient texts speak of the “Kolli Pavai,” a legendary spirit believed to have lured and killed unsuspecting travellers—giving the hills their evocative name.

Modern-day visitors, however, are lured by other charms: the thundering Agaya Gangai Waterfalls, the tranquil Vasalurpatty Boat House, and numerous scenic viewpoints like Selur, Binnam, and Sirumalai. Explore the Siddhar Caves, visit the Arapaleeswarar Temple, and stop by the Tampcol Medicinal Farms to learn about traditional herbs. Kolli Hills offers an enriching mix of mystery, mythology, and natural wonder.

5. MM Hills, Karnataka

Male Mahadeshwara Hills or MM Hillsin Karnataka’s Chamrajanagar district is a spiritually significant destination surrounded by the majestic sweep of 77 hills in the Eastern Ghats. The highlight here is the ancient Male Mahadeshwara Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, situated at an elevation of 3,000 feet.

Spanning over 155 acres, the temple complex is a magnet for pilgrims, particularly during festivals. While accommodations are limited and overnight stays are generally not encouraged, MM Hills is perfect for a peaceful day trip. The region is surrounded by thick forests and rolling green hills, offering several trekking paths and short hikes.

Though it leans more towards religious tourism, MM Hills provides a refreshing, quiet break from the chaos of city life, making it a meditative and scenic day destination.

While Visakhapatnam continues to captivate with its coastal allure and nearby crowd-favourites like Araku and Lambasingi, these lesser-explored places in the Eastern Ghats offer something equally spectacular. So, the next time you’re planning a weekend trip or a quiet retreat, let this be your guide to discovering the lesser-known but equally unforgettable hilly wonders!

