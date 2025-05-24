Panic gripped Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Saturday afternoon, 24 May 2025, after an anonymous caller claimed that a bomb had been planted on the Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Visakhapatnam Express, which had just arrived at the station. The train targeted by the bomb threat, which reached the platform around 1:45 pm, was swiftly cordoned off by multiple security units including the Visakhapatnam City Police, Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Bomb Squad, and Dog Squad. Authorities immediately began a thorough search of all train compartments.

During the inspection, a suspicious bag was found in the S2 coach, raising concerns. However, after examination, the bag was found to contain clothes, a mobile phone, soap, and other personal items. Police later confirmed it belonged to a passenger who had accidentally left it behind. Several other bags were also checked, but no explosives were discovered.

With no threats found, relief spread among officials and passengers. Investigations are currently underway to identify the source of the hoax call.

This hoax bomb threat on the Mumbai LTT-Visakhapatnam Express followed a tense morning in Vijayawada, where a series of bomb threats disrupted normal life. The first threat, phoned into the police control room, claimed a bomb was placed on Besant Road. Bomb detection squads and sniffer dogs combed the area for over five hours but found nothing.

Before that operation wrapped up, another threat came in—this time targeting Vijayawada Railway Station. Security forces immediately launched a full-scale search, halting train services temporarily and screening passengers as a precaution. Again, no explosives were found.

The threat to the Mumbai LTT–Visakhapatnam Express came shortly after these incidents, adding to the day’s heightened anxiety.

