Cases of COVID-19, which have been dormant for a long time, have resurfaced in different countries like Hong Kong, China, Thailand, and Singapore. While India also sees a surge of cases, the first case of COVID in Vizag was recently detected.

The situation is serious in Singapore, and people with poor living conditions and weak immune systems are advised to wear masks and avoid public and crowded places. The cases are of the J.N1 variant, so extra caution is needed, says Dr. K Rambabu, Director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS). In light of this phenomenon, a special COVID isolation ward is opened in Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), with a capacity of 20 beds, along with rapid test kits being provided for the ward. KGH has opened a 20-bed COVID isolation ward as well.

Dr. Rambabu, who worked in the State Nodal Office during COVID-19, described that the first case in Vizag, a woman from Maddilapalem has no prior travel history. He also stated that the virus is dormant in the people who have been affected in the past. And when the immune system grows weak, the virus tries to gain control again. The return of these positive cases is causing panic in the public, with the variants JN.1, subvariants LF.7 and NB.1.8 being the main cause for the cases.

After a patient is tested positive on the rapid test kit, the sample is sent to RTPCR test to confirm the diagnosis. To ensure the safety of the healthcare staff, PP kits or Personal Protection Hazard Suits are provided along with the necessary medicines for the patients.

KGH Superintendent, Dr. P Sivananda clarified that the RTPCR test done at King George Hospital (KGH) has confirmed that the woman is COVID positive and she is recovering from home.

Screening At Airport:

Officiating Airport Director N Purushottam stated that 2% of international passengers, arriving by the direct flights from Singapore is being done. There are no official guidelines from the government about increasing the screening of international passengers, he expressed

On the other hand, general secretary, Praja Arogya Vedika and president M V Ramaiah appealed to the Health Minister A Satya Kumar Yadav to provide the necessary guidelines for checking the spread of COVID-19 virus.

