In a strong show of people-centric governance that is making news, Andhra Pradesh’s top leadership, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, are stepping up efforts to connect directly with rural parts of Visakhapatnam, each in their own way.

CM Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Paderu, the district headquarters of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, on May 31. During his visit, he will officially launch the social pension distribution for the month of June and is expected to unveil a series of development initiatives.

Among them is the revival and expansion of coffee cultivation across 1 lakh acres in tribal regions, aimed at improving livelihoods and sustainable farming. The CM is also likely to announce a new policy to replace the Government Order No. 3.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is blending technology and tradition through his new “Maata-Manthi” initiative, a video conferencing outreach program that takes place inside village theatres. On May 21, Pawan Kalyan interacted with around 300 villagers from Ravivalasa in Srikakulam district, addressing their issues in real-time from his office.

After listening to the villagers, Deputy CM sanctioned Rs 15 crore for essential projects, ranging from CC roads and culverts to Anganwadi centres and drinking water facilities. His emphasis was on clean governance, local participation, and resource conservation.

Also read: Fire breaks out at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Andhra Pradesh

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Visakhapatnam news updates.