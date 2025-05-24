After nearly four years, the mysterious missing case of a 45-year-old Palla Geetha, a Visakhapatnam resident, has been identified as a murder and solved. The man who was once close to her and with whom she had an alleged relationship was identified as her murderer. Read on to know the complete details of how this missing case turned into a murder.

Geetha, a resident of Vizag living near the Melody Theatre area, has been missing since 21st December 2021. Her daughter, Abothu Sunitha, filed a missing person’s complete in January 2022 at the Maharani Peta police station. During the initial investigation, no clues emerged, and the case was closed as “UN” (Undetectable).

But in May of this year, Sunitha personally approached the police commissioner, expressing her grief and frustration for her missing mother. This plea triggered a reinvestigation of the case by the special team entrusted by the commissioner, and this time, the investigation yielded some results.

Geetha was separated from her husband and children due to personal disputes and was living all by herself, and worked as a real estate agent. and during the construction of her house, she met a fellow real estate agent, Sri Alugu Diwakar, who helped resolve issues with the builder.

Grateful for his assistance, Geetha allowed Diwakar to open his real estate office in one of her rooms and even lent money to an unknown person, entrusting Diwakar. Over time, the relationship between the two grew closer, and Geetha started to pressure Diwakar to marry her, but Diwakar rejected her offer multiple times. She even approached him publicly in front of his employees on 20th November 2021, and to get away from the situation, Diwakar left the house with his staff in his car.

Later, on the morning of 26th December 2021, Geetha went to his house on her two-wheeler and insisted on marriage, which ignited a heated argument between them until evening. When Sri Diwakar was insistent on not marrying Geetha, she reacted aggressively, scratching his face and hands with her nails. Feeling harassed and convinced that she would continue to trouble him for life, Sri Diwakar decided to eliminate her.

Finding the right opportunity when no one else was home, Diwakar grabbed Geetha’s head and brutally smashed it against the wall with force until she died.

Later that night, Diwakar called his friend, Varaprasad, a fellow real estate agent from Hyderabad. Together, they wrapped Geetha’s body in a blanket, placed it in the back seat of Diwakar’s car, and dumped it into a flowing canal near Erravaram in East Godavari district. To cover up the crime, he would take her mobile phone to Chennai, turn it on briefly to mislead tracking efforts, and later discard it in a canal there.

He also informed Geetha’s family that she had left with friends for Tirupati. He even returned her two-wheeler to her daughter, pretending to help in the search.

Despite the show put on by Diwakar, the special investigation team dug deep, interviewing witnesses, analysing technical evidence, and revisiting old clues. Suspicion grew around Diwakar, and after intense interrogation, he confessed to the murder. His accomplice, Varaprasad, had died due to COVID-19. The car used in the crime was seized as evidence.

The officers involved in the missing-turned-murder case in Visakhapatnam were specially appreciated and felicitated by the Commissioner of Police with “Appreciation Certificates” for solving the missing case, which turned into a murder. The officers included SK Hussain, Inspector, PCR (Team Leader), P Chandrasekhar, CCS, N A Raju, Constable, Maharani Peta Crime Police Station, A Vinod, Constable, II Town Police Station, V Ramaraju, Constable, III Town Crime Police Station

