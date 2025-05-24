The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has called for public feedback on the VMRDA Master Plan 2041. Citizens, stakeholders, and government departments have been invited to submit their objections or suggestions between May 22 and June 21. According to an official release on Thursday, submissions can be made via a dedicated web application, by post, or in person, addressed to the Metropolitan Commissioner at the VMRDA Office in Siripuram, Visakhapatnam.

Initially prepared under the previous administration, the Master Plan 2041 outlines development strategies for a vast area of 4,381 sq km across the Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Vizianagaram districts. The plan divides the region into specific policy zones, aiming to guide infrastructure expansion and optimize service delivery by identifying areas with high growth potential.

However, the VMRDA Master Plan-2041 has not been without controversy. Allegations have emerged suggesting that changes made to the draft were intended to benefit certain individuals. Critics claim that the final version of the master plan included significant revisions from the original draft, raising concerns of favoritism. There have also been reports that some political figures acquired land in strategically important locations—such as near proposed roads and development corridors—allegedly after gaining early access to the plan’s details. In light of these concerns, the state government recently instructed VMRDA to revisit the plan and ensure transparency by incorporating public feedback. This has led to the current invitation for objections and suggestions, open until June 21.

