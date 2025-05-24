To address the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during the summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the operation of 44 weekly special trains from Visakhapatnam starting from June 1 to July 31, 2025. These services aim to enhance connectivity between key cities and manage the increased demand for travel during this period.

The special trains from Visakhapatnam include:

Visakhapatnam – SMVT Bengaluru (Train No 08581/08582): Operating every Sunday and Monday from June 1 to June 30, totalling 10 trips.

Visakhapatnam – Tirupati (Train No 08547/08548): Running every Wednesday and Thursday from June 4 to July 31, with 18 services planned.

Visakhapatnam – Cherlapalli (Train No 08579/08580): Scheduled every Friday and Saturday from June 6 to July 26, accounting for 16 trips.

Visakhapatnam – Shalimar (Train No 08508/08507): Scheduled every Tuesday and Wednesday from June 3 to 25, with a total of 8 trips both ways.

These trains will traverse through major stations, including Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, and Guntur, ensuring broad coverage across the region. The initiative is part of SCR’s broader strategy to facilitate smooth and comfortable travel for passengers during the peak summer months.

Passengers are encouraged to check the official SCR website or contact the railway inquiry services for detailed schedules, booking information, and any updates related to these special train services.

