A massive fire broke out on the early morning of 23 May 2025 at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Andhra Pradesh, prompting swift action from emergency responders. The blaze originated in the plant’s second Steel Melting Shop (SMS-II), leading to major disruptions in production and sparking fears of substantial material losses.

According to reports, the exact cause of the fire remains unclear. Firefighting teams were immediately deployed to tackle the flames, while safety personnel worked to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further within the facility. The fire has been brought under control, said Kesavarao, Steel Plant Police Inspector.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely, citing the potential for considerable financial damage. Containment and damage assessment efforts are still underway as officials strive to gain full control of the incident.

This accident follows another fire that erupted in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on 19 May, when 200 tonnes of molten steel spilt from a ladle amid transit from the blast furnace to the steel melting shop.

