Health officials have confirmed a new COVID-19 case in Visakhapatnam amid a rising wave of new cases across India. A 23-year-old woman from Maddilapalem has tested positive. She was admitted to a private corporate hospital four days ago with a fever and cold, prompting doctors to test her for COVID-19. The initial results came back positive.

To confirm the diagnosis, her sample was sent to the virology lab at King George Hospital (KGH), where test results reaffirmed her COVID-19 status.

According to State Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare, Veerapandian, the woman has since recovered and was discharged from the hospital on the evening of 22 May. He noted that the patient had not travelled recently, based on information provided by her family.

Her family is also currently being tested for COVID, say authorities.

This marks the first COVID-19 case in the Visakhapatnam following news of rising cases in Hong Kong, Singapore, and parts of Southeast Asia. The rise is mostly driven by JN 1 strain variant of omicorn.

In this season, India has reported just 257 active COVID-19 cases, and according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As a safety measure, district authorities have been instructed to enforce all necessary preventive protocols.

Following this development, the Department of Medical and Health has reinforced its public health advisory:

– Individuals showing symptoms like fever, cold, cough, or sore throat should self-isolate immediately.

– Medicines should only be taken following a doctor’s prescription.

– Wearing masks remains essential in crowded places and during travel.

– Anyone coming from high-risk zones or showing symptoms should get tested promptly.

– Regular handwashing or use of hand sanitizer is strongly encouraged.

The department urges the public to adhere to these guidelines to help prevent further spread of the virus.

